Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' crosses 100 million views!

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill’s debut collaboration Nikle Currant has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. Sung by Neha and Jassie, the song has received an electrifying response from their fans.

Penned by Jaani, Nikle Currant has been penned by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, the song features Jassie and Neha dancing to some grooving beats. Their chemistry in the song is also like a current.

Jassie had earlier revealed to Radioandmusic, how he happened to do this song with the Oh Humsafar singer. He said, “Neha and I have been friends for four years now and we always wanted to do a single together, but were waiting for the right time. Once, when I, Jaani and Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz were in studio, we just happened to make this song. When I sent this song to Neha, she loved it and said ‘yes’.”

Well, standing to fans expectations, the song has managed to strike a chord with them owing to its groovy music. Nikle Currant also has added another blockbuster to both Neha and Jassie’s successful songs in 2018.

Nikle Currant is another blockbuster song produced by India’s number one music label, T-Series. The label is currently competing with Pewdiepie to become number one YouTube channel in the world.