RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2018 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at some of the most iconic siblings, who have not necessarily worked together always.

Mangeshkar Family

Mangeshkar family could be easily named as the first family of Indian Film Music. The root of this tree is theatre legend Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, who had five children. All of the five siblings have ruled the music industry. The eldest of them is Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who is considered the Nightingale of India. The next is her younger sister Asha Bhosale, who created her own niche despite the overpowering presence of her elder sister. Legends say about a sibling rivalry, which however, was dismissed by the elder sister, saying if there was any period, when the two didn’t speak; it was because of personal reasons and had nothing to do with the professional rivalry. The third sister, Usha Mangeshkar, a singing star who shone in her own light, is the voice behind most iconic Marathi film songs as well as massive hits like Mungada Mungada in Hindi films. The fourth sister, Mina Khadikar too, has been a noted music composer and singer. Her compositions for children are still adored. The youngest of all is Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Known for his soulful compositions, he is one of the revered music composers and singers of our country.

Pandit Family

Another huge family, where music has been the most important vocation is the Pandit Family. Nephews of legendary Pandit Jasraj, Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit went ahead to become the most important music duo in the 90’s. Jatin-Lalit’s was the most sought-after musical duo, with hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to their credit. Despite the glory, both the brothers decided to part ways in mid 2000. Their sisters Sulakshana and Vijeta Pandit, too, have been singers and have sung memorable songs in the 80’s and 90’s.

Shaan and Sagarika

The 90’s kids will always remember the sweet song Aise Hota Hai by Shaan and Sagarika. The song captured the bittersweet relationship between siblings. Shaan became one of the most loved singers of Hindi film industry. Sagarika went on to continue with independent music and collaborated with many bands.

Armaan and Amaal Malik

The current heartthrobs Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik are sons of Daboo Malik, a music composer from the 90’s, who composed music for movies like Tumko Na Bhool Payenge starring Salman Khan. Both the brothers have done tremendously well since their beginning, be it composing or singing. Many of the recent chartbusters are accredited to the brothers.

Tags
Lata Mangeshkar Deenanath Mangeshkar Asha Bhosale Hridaynath Mangeshkar Jatin Lalit Pandit Jasraj Shaan Armaan Mallik Amaal Mallik Daboo Mallik Salman Khan Mina Khadikar Sulkashana Pandit Vijeta Pandit Sagarika
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2018

Armaan and Amaal's rocking performance at Mpower Fest 2018 for a cause

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik set ablaze the stage of Mpower Fest 2018, yesterday in Mumbai.  The event was organised by Neerja Birla’s company for a noteworthy cause.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2018

Vidya Vox, Clinton Cerejo join A R Rahman on first episode of YouTube's 'ARRived'

MUMBAI: In an endeavour to expand its footprint in India, world’s largest video streaming platform, YouTube had announced its plans to launch original content in September 2018.  One of its part is ARRived, a music talent hunt, spearheaded by A R Rahman.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2018

Indian singers and Radio Jockeys celebrate Diwali with a pomp!

MUMBAI: The festival of colour and lights, Diwali was celebrated across the country with a sparkling fervour. Marking eradication of darkness with the lighting of diyas, the vibrant festival brings families and friends together evey year.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2018

Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many characters and has lip synced to some of the most amazing songs. On her 45th birthday, let’s have a look at some of her biggest hits.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Rajasthani Folk music meets mainstream

MUMBAI: Rajasthani culture has been the basis of many films and subsequently the songs in Bollywood. Be it some of the iconic songs or some recent chartbusters, influences of folk music can be traced in them. Let’s have a look at some of them.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

Press Releases
15 years and counting, Submerge to launch record label
,

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curators and artist management company to launcread more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around.read more

News
Digital platform is world of expanding possibility: Andy Serkis

MUMBAI: With Mowgli, a darker adaptation of the classic tale The Jungle Book rread more

Press Releases
International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the Europearead more

top# 5 articles

1
Aerosmith's Joe Perry rushed to hospital

MUMBAI: Rock band Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry was rushed to hospital after performing with Billy Joel at the Madison Square Garden here.The 68-...read more

2
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano team up with Marc Volt on 'In My Mind'

MUMBAI: Just back from their seven-leg Asia tour, energetic DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, release yet another banger: In My Mind. The...read more

3
Sona Mohapatra no more a part of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'?

MUMBAI: Known for getting entangled in controversies, singer Sona Mohapatra has once again raised eyebrows. The singer, who joined the crew of...read more

4
Nick Jonas geared for 'bachelor party'

MUMBAI: Ahead of his wedding with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas is all geared up to celebrate his bachelor party....read more

5
MK reveals Boston Bun remix of 'Back & Forth'

MUMBAI: MK (Marc Kinchen) has unveiled the Boston Bun Disco Frenetico Remix of UK Top 20 single, Back & Forth, a dynamic collaboration with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group