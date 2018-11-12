Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at some of the most iconic siblings, who have not necessarily worked together always.

Mangeshkar Family

Mangeshkar family could be easily named as the first family of Indian Film Music. The root of this tree is theatre legend Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, who had five children. All of the five siblings have ruled the music industry. The eldest of them is Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who is considered the Nightingale of India. The next is her younger sister Asha Bhosale, who created her own niche despite the overpowering presence of her elder sister. Legends say about a sibling rivalry, which however, was dismissed by the elder sister, saying if there was any period, when the two didn’t speak; it was because of personal reasons and had nothing to do with the professional rivalry. The third sister, Usha Mangeshkar, a singing star who shone in her own light, is the voice behind most iconic Marathi film songs as well as massive hits like Mungada Mungada in Hindi films. The fourth sister, Mina Khadikar too, has been a noted music composer and singer. Her compositions for children are still adored. The youngest of all is Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Known for his soulful compositions, he is one of the revered music composers and singers of our country.

Pandit Family

Another huge family, where music has been the most important vocation is the Pandit Family. Nephews of legendary Pandit Jasraj, Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit went ahead to become the most important music duo in the 90’s. Jatin-Lalit’s was the most sought-after musical duo, with hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to their credit. Despite the glory, both the brothers decided to part ways in mid 2000. Their sisters Sulakshana and Vijeta Pandit, too, have been singers and have sung memorable songs in the 80’s and 90’s.

Shaan and Sagarika

The 90’s kids will always remember the sweet song Aise Hota Hai by Shaan and Sagarika. The song captured the bittersweet relationship between siblings. Shaan became one of the most loved singers of Hindi film industry. Sagarika went on to continue with independent music and collaborated with many bands.

Armaan and Amaal Malik

The current heartthrobs Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik are sons of Daboo Malik, a music composer from the 90’s, who composed music for movies like Tumko Na Bhool Payenge starring Salman Khan. Both the brothers have done tremendously well since their beginning, be it composing or singing. Many of the recent chartbusters are accredited to the brothers.