RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Nov 2018 21:26 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan and Amaal's rocking performance at Mpower Fest 2018 for a cause

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik set ablaze the stage of Mpower Fest 2018, yesterday in Mumbai.  The event was organised by Neerja Birla’s company for a noteworthy cause.

Hosted by Tanmay Bhat and Mallik Dua.Armaan and Amaal, who have together performed at various events, didn’t leave a stone unturned to charm the audience with their sensational musical display. Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar and singer Shalmali Kholgade also performed at the event that aim to shout loud to the world about mental health and its importance.

The event also saw attendance of renowned names from Bollywood, music industry and cricket. Suniel Shetty and wife, popular Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, VJ Anuja Dandekar apart from the star singers. All of them assembled as Yuvraj took the #SunoDekhoKaho pledge to conclude the event and its motive, which was creating awareness about mental health through music. Founder Neerja Birla also joined them along with her family.

The Mpower Fest aims to use the power of music to fight the stigma and normalise conversations around mental health in India.

Tags
Armaan Malik Amaal Mallik Yuvraj Singh Neerja Birla Mpower Mumbai Tanmay Bhat Mallika Dua Sunil Shetty Mpower Fest 2018
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2018

Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at some of the most iconic siblings, who have not necessarily worked together always. Mangeshkar Family

read more
News | 30 Oct 2018

Armaan Malik and Virat Kohli dive into Pre-Diwali celebration mode with kids of Dharavi Reloaded

MUMBAI: Seems like Armaan Malik is already in the Diwali celebration mode. The singer has shared a picture of his along with none other than Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. The duo has celebrated Diwali prior to the actual festival, with the kids of Dharavi Reloaded in Mumbai.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

We are very excited to perform in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world: Tiny Fingers Band

MUMBAI: One of the leading forces in the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers, is heading to India this November for a five-city tour that includes slots at IIT Kanpur and NH7 Weekender Meghalaya, Kolkata.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2018

Gwen Dias releases 'On The Outside' to support mental health on 'World Mental Health Day'

MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias has released her latest single On The Outside from her upcoming album Gwen And The Groove on 10 October on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2018

Amaal Mallik bags CAMA Award 2018 for 'Roke Na Ruke Naina'

MUMBAI: Youngest music director Amaal Mallik, who has tasted success in a very short time, has bagged another accolade in the form of CAMA award 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Alexa tell Bade Chote Jokes 9XM's popular heroes Bade Chote now also on Amazon Alexa

MUMBAI: Bade-Chote have a new hangout!read more

Press Releases
15 years and counting, Submerge to launch record label
,

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curators and artist management company to launcread more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM adds real magic to Diwali for its listeners

MUMBAI: Lights, celebrations and lots of sweets; it’s Diwali fervor and happiness all around.read more

News
Digital platform is world of expanding possibility: Andy Serkis

MUMBAI: With Mowgli, a darker adaptation of the classic tale The Jungle Book rread more

Press Releases
International Radio Festival Malta 2018 round up

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of the International Radio Festival (IRF) took place at in the Europearead more

top# 5 articles

1
Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at...read more

2
Aerosmith's Joe Perry rushed to hospital

MUMBAI: Rock band Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry was rushed to hospital after performing with Billy Joel at the Madison Square Garden here.The 68-...read more

3
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano team up with Marc Volt on 'In My Mind'

MUMBAI: Just back from their seven-leg Asia tour, energetic DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, release yet another banger: In My Mind. The...read more

4
Sona Mohapatra no more a part of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'?

MUMBAI: Known for getting entangled in controversies, singer Sona Mohapatra has once again raised eyebrows. The singer, who joined the crew of...read more

5
Nick Jonas geared for 'bachelor party'

MUMBAI: Ahead of his wedding with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas is all geared up to celebrate his bachelor party....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group