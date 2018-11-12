Armaan and Amaal's rocking performance at Mpower Fest 2018 for a cause

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik set ablaze the stage of Mpower Fest 2018, yesterday in Mumbai. The event was organised by Neerja Birla’s company for a noteworthy cause.

Hosted by Tanmay Bhat and Mallik Dua.Armaan and Amaal, who have together performed at various events, didn’t leave a stone unturned to charm the audience with their sensational musical display. Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar and singer Shalmali Kholgade also performed at the event that aim to shout loud to the world about mental health and its importance.

The event also saw attendance of renowned names from Bollywood, music industry and cricket. Suniel Shetty and wife, popular Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, VJ Anuja Dandekar apart from the star singers. All of them assembled as Yuvraj took the #SunoDekhoKaho pledge to conclude the event and its motive, which was creating awareness about mental health through music. Founder Neerja Birla also joined them along with her family.

The Mpower Fest aims to use the power of music to fight the stigma and normalise conversations around mental health in India.