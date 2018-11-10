RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2018 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani's reply to 'Indian Idol 10' fan, suffering from cancer, will melt your heart!

MUMBAI: Swag Se Swagat fame Vishal Dadlani recently gave a heartfelt reply on Twitter to an Indian Idol fan, who is suffering from cancer. 

The fan had tweeted her wish saying, “Hello Sir, I'm a cancer patient admitted in Hinduja Hospital. I have a small wish to watch a live episode of Indian Idol and meet you, Neha Ma'am and specially Manieshji. I'm big fan of him. By the time I'll be well the show must have finished. Will you fulfill my wish please?”

To this, Vishal Dadlani replied, “You're welcome to come watch us shoot, @Soumyadhal623. We film on Mondays in Andheri. Let me know when you'd like to come & we'll make arrangements for your travel to the studio & back, along with medical supervisors or doctors, who may need to come with you. #IndianIdol @SonyTV.”

Well, there have been hardcore fans of music reality shows, but classic example is Soumya Dhal. Also, Vishal’s gesture has proved that he has a heart of gold as the music  composer has invited Soumya on the sets of Indian Idol 10, coming Monday.

