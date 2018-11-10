RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2018

Sonu Nigam teams up with Kumar Sanu's daughters

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam has collaborated with fellow music artiste Kumar Sanu's daughters Shannon K, also a singer, and Annabel, a lyricist.

Shannon writes her songs with her sister Annabel K under the name 'K sisters'. They have co-written the song OMT featuring Sonu as well.

"It's a teen love song. It will be released on December 5," Shannon told IANS.

Annabel shared that they didn't expect the song to "become big with Mr. Nigam".

"It's such a pleasure to have him... to make this solo song into a duet. He is an inspiration and someone to look up to," she added.

Sonu is also all praise for the sisters.

"Shannon is a very talented artiste and both Shannon and Annabel are like one force put together. Shannon is the voice and a musical talent.

"Annabel is also one of the huge forces behind this team called Shannon. Annabel writes the lyrics and she manages everything for Shannon," said Sonu, a National Film Award winner.

"I just got an award from the legendary Kumar Sanu from his first award ceremony 'Kumar Sanu Awards'. Kumar Sanuji is someone from whom I have learned a lot," he added.

However, Kumar Sanu did not help his daughters getting Sonu on board.

"Dad didn't even know that Sonu Sir was recording because when he came to Los Angeles with family on a personal visit, I sent the song to him and he liked it.

"Then I asked him if he would like to sing. Later, he came on board," said Shannon.

She called Kumar Sanu to tell everything about the collaboration after the song was done.

"He was pleasantly surprised because he loves Sonu Nigam. I had asked dad a few times to help me, but he is always like I should make my way myself. So, I learn to get up after falling flat," said the teenager, who did a song titled "It's magical" with her star father.

Sonu added that he wanted to be by their side because they are talented and not just because they are Kumar Sanu's daughters.

Shannon had also recently released an anti-bullying song titled Give Me Your Hand.

Sonu, on the other hand, had unveiled an English song titled Hall of Fame in October. He had joined hands with Grammy award winning producer-engineer Jason Goldstein for the song, which also features American rapper MC Yogi.

(Source: IANS)

