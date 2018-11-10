RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2018 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Martin becomes 'mess' after separating with Gwyneth

MUMBAI: Coldplay rocker Chris Martin has confessed that he was 'a mess' after splitting from his wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014.

Martin struggled after he and his wife, who are parents to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, famously announced they were consciously uncoupling, leading Chris' band mates to fear for his wellbeing, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking in a new documentary film Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dream Martin said while the band toured their album Mylo Xyloto, he felt "completely worthless and nothing to anybody".

"I was just like, 'I'm a mess', really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth. Listen, I'm never going to moan, I'm grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go," he continued.

Both Martin and Gwyneth have moved on. Martin is currently dating "Fifty Shades Of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson, while Gwyneth married American TV director Brad Falchuk in September.

(Source: IANS)

