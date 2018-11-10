RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2018 20:17 |  By RnMTeam

India's youngest drummer Darshan Doshi's first masterclass in Delhi on 12 November

MUMBAI: Known as India’s youngest drummer, Darshan Doshi will be conducting his first masterclass in Delhi on 12 November 2018.

Speaking about the same, Darshan said, “I am really excited about my Drum Masterclass in Delhi on 12 November. I’ll be covering everything from basic to advanced material. From holding the sticks, to setting up the kit, tuning the drums, basic rudiments, playing on a metronome, and hand and leg co-ordination exercises etc, everything will be taught during the class.”

“The masterclass welcomes beginners as well as professional drummers,” he added.

Darshan will also enlighten students with his experience. “Apart from  teaching them drum techniques,  it will be great to share my experience from  the industry with the participants, which will help them in taking decision regarding their career in future,” he told.

Besides, it is Darshan Doshi’s first association with Yours Eventfully. On this, Doshi exclaimed, “I’m looking forward to my first project with Yours Eventfully. They give platform to young upcoming artists.”

Darshan Doshi has earlier toured with Salim-Sulaiman, Farhan Akhtar, Adnan Sami, Amit Trivedi and Diljit Dosanjh. He also has his own setup, The Darshan Doshi Collective that plays fusion/jazz.

Meanwhile, Darshan Doshi recently debuted as music composer along with brother Umang Doshi for the film, Son of Manjeet. The movie was released on 12 October 2018.

Darshan Doshi Masterclass

Right NOTE, 100, 2nd Floor, New Rajdhani Enclave, near Preet Vihar metro, opp. Balmandir school, Delhi.

To Register: +91989999665233

Darshan Doshi drummer Delhi Masterclass Yours Eventfully Salim-Sulaiman Farhan Akhtar Adnan Sami Amit Trivedi Diljit Dosanjh Son Of Manjeet
