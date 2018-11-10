RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2018 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Idol 10 Weekend: Get ready to party with Neha Kakkar tonight!

MUMBAI: Singing music reality show, Indian Idol 10 has loads of fun in store this weekend. Recently, the official social handle of Sony Entertainment Television, shared a promo of the episodes to be aired tonight and tomorrow on the channel.

Watch the promo here

Sony TV on Twitter

This party is going to be Epic !! Get ready for a musical extravaganza and unlimited entertainment on #IndianIdol Party Night with Neha, this weekend at 8 pm. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @javedali4u @ManishPaul03 @TonyKakkar https://t.co/9A5wvib6PB

From the promo, it is evident that singer Neha Kakkar is going to set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performances with the contestants. Even, co-judge and music composer, Vishal Dadlani can be seen enjoying the Oh Humsafar singer’s energetic performances.

Besides, Neha’s brother and music composer-singer Tony Kakkar is also seen cheering for Neha on the sets of the popular show. Well is Tony’s presence an indication of anticipated Bhai Dooj celebration on Indian Idol 10?

Well, only time will tell, but to witness this dhamkaader party with Neha, tune into Sony Entertainment Television, tonight ad tomorrow at 8pm, and groove as you watch Indian Idol 10.

Tags
Indian Idol 10 Neha Kakkar Tony Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Sony Entertainment Television Oh Humsafar Bhai Dooj
