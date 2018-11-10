Halsey, John are just 'friends'

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has silenced rumors that she is dating singer-composer John Mayer.

The 24-year-old Halsey took to social media to slam the notion that if a man and a woman talk to each other, there must be something going on, reports reports abcnews.go.com.

"I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artistes...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?

"I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?," the Bad At Love singer tweeted.

Halsey's denial came this week after the two artistes found engaged in a series of social media comments to each other.

(Source: IANS)