News |  10 Nov 2018 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Five biographies of musicians to be read by music lovers

MUMBAI:  Recently, the first authorised biography of maestro A R Rahman, Notes of a Dream released. A biography helps the fans to gain an insight into the life of their favourite musician or star. Let’s have a look at biographies of seven landmark artists from the field of music.

Michael Jackson Book - The Man and Legend

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is still revered across the globe, for his legendary performances. Michael Jackson Book: The Man and Legend gave readers a glimpse in the life of the king. His memoir is a must read for every music lover.

R D Burman The Prince of Music

Indian Film Music has been a part of the Pop culture in the country. However, R D Burman has been a key player in transforming the scene for Indian music lovers.  The book, written by Khagesh Dev Burman, R.D Burman’s own kin, is a deep insight into the life of the maverick musician.

Beethoven-The man revealed

A reference point, even today, for almost all musicians, Beethoven remains the undisputed king of compositions and symphonies. While it is known to all that he was impaired aurally, but the fact that he had a tough childhood, raging temper, and many more such details could be found in the first full-length biography of the legend of Western Classical Music.

Mozart-Requiem of Genius

Mozart, a legend, who continues to be an enigma, has been captured in the pages of Mozart-Requiem of Genius. It is a short biography of a legend, whose music is still followed, is a must read.

My Name is Gauhar Jaan

In India, for a longest period, women musicians were tabooed. They were considered to be indecent or promiscuous. Gauhar Jaan, a Catholic by origin, who turned to Islam, is one of the first women to break the barriers and  become a name to reckon with in the 20th century. Written by Vikram Sampath, this book takes the reader back by eons together and presents an era, of which we have no clue about.

Ustad Alauddin Khan

Known aptly as Baba (Father in Indian languages) in the music fraternity, Ustad Alauddin Khan, was indeed the father of Indian Classical Music. A simple man, who dedicated his entire life, spanning over a century and more to music, Ustad Alauddin Khan is a pillar of Indian Classical Music and father of Maihar Gharana. Under his tutelage, many of his students went on to be icons of Indian Classical Music - Pandit Ravishankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Vidushi Annapurna Devi to name a few.  A book by his great grand-daughter, Sahana Gupta, is a must-read.

