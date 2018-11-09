Katie Price blasts police for leaving her 'shaken and scared'

MUMBAI : Singer Katie Price has blasted North Kent police after she claims she was left feeling "shaken and scared" following a stalking incident.



The 40-year-old mother-of-five was shopping in Bluewater when she claims an individual harassed her and took photos of her, reports dailymail.co.uk.



She shared a picture of the alleged man on social media, writing: "This person has just harassed me and police did nothing and let him go... What the f**k police are here to help."



"Bluewater police enabled this man to harass me, stalk me and take photos of me and not help me I'm scared and shaken up," she further added.



A spokesperson for North Kent police told MailOnline, "Kent Police officers on patrol at a shopping centre in Greenhithe on Thursday were stopped by a group of people at around 5.45pm who made an allegation of harassment by a member of the public.



"Whilst no criminal offences were identified, officers spoke to all parties involved and a man was given words of advice.



"He was subsequently escorted off the premises by security staff."



Katie has had a few run-ins with police of late.



On Tuesday, she allegedly refused to get out of her car when officers falsely believed she was disqualified from driving.

Source: IANS)