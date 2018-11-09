Indian singers and Radio Jockeys celebrate Diwali with a pomp!
MUMBAI: The festival of colour and lights, Diwali was celebrated across the country with a sparkling fervour. Marking eradication of darkness with the lighting of diyas, the vibrant festival brings families and friends together evey year. While the commoners leave no stone unturned in Diwali celebrations, our very own singers and Radio Jocks were no way behind. So, we thought of taking you guys through the snaps of singers and RJs, who had a gala time while celebrating Diwali with a pomp!
Neha Kakkar
RJ Malishka
Jassie Gill
Shaan
Shirley Setia
Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar
RJ Kartik
Palak Muchchal