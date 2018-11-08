Udit Shandilya's soul-pleasing song 'Gadbadi' has a message!

MUMBAI: Udit Shandilya, a 20-year-old musician from Aligarh U.P who started his musical journey at the age of four, owns YouTube channel now. The singer known for his various Bollywood covers has recently released Gadbadi.

Gadbadi is a country style Hindi pop song with a simple sing-along melody. The song is written and composed by Udit Shandilya, who debuted last year with his super successful album Gudiya Rani that celebrated the Girl Child.

Gadbadi cherishes the doubts, confusion that a young girl goes through, yet paves her path with, positive and a never dying spirit. Gadbadi was released under The Timeliners. The song has been recorded, mixed and mastered by Navneet Kedar.

Click here to view the song

“In this moment of #Metoo, in times plagued with limited. Corrupt, pervert mindsets, are those, who want to stand up, make a difference. As a music label, it is our clear intention to amplify the ideas, voices that have substance. We take it upon us to inspire, steer careers of our artists - the fashion torch bearers of our society to stand up for what is right and continuously contribute to the society,” said the label - The Timeliners.