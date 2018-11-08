RadioandMusic
News |  08 Nov 2018 15:30 |  By RnMTeam

Former RDB music director and vocalist, Manj Musik's latest song 'Peg Peg Peg’ is a party anthem

MUMBAI: Ace music director and powerhouse singer Manj Musik is back to make you crazy with his brand-new single Peg Peg Peg, which released on 5 November 2018, under Zee Music Company. 

Manj and music, both regardless of linguistic boundaries and time frame, never fails to mesmerize us, formerly as RDB music group, and now as Manj Musik. Manj Musik has collaborated with Dholi Deep and Emiway together for their peppy party track, Peg Peg Peg. Manj Musik’s prowess with party numbers is adding zing to the high octane number. It’s an upbeat club song, sung by Manj himself and rap by Emiway. Raftaar was roped in as co-lyricist as he seamlessly fitted the bill. The song Peg Peg Peg wishes to woo the palette of the quintessential club hopper and the zing element in equal measures.

Talking about his latest single and association, the former RDB member, Manj Musik says, “It feels good to be back as Manj Musik. It is challenging as well and there are a lot of expectations when you have such a huge list of success in the past with all the big stars.”

“Working with these extremely talented musicians is not like working on any other project. Raftaar and Emiway, the two have been delivering wonderful musical projects and come a long way since they started. Our collective effort as a team produced an intense and adrift outcome which is sure to leave music lovers spellbound. There are few songs which are already lined up with various artists and we are churning out multiple plans to bring them forward to you all soon,” Manj says with a smile.

Watch video here

Manj Musik is introduced by Akshay Kumar and known for his music placements and his work in the Bollywood. With a lot of hits in Bollywood as a singer and music director, he has worked alongside actors like Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar himself, Prabhu Deva, Tiger Shroff, etc.

So everyone out there, keep your Diyas ready, shake your legs and groove to Peg, in this festive season. Happy Diwali!

