News |  07 Nov 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

5 Bollywood songs that promise to keep you going during Diwali game-nights

MUMBAI: It is a well-known saying that the best things in life come in pairs. Here, we aren’t just talking about living entities but also the celebrations that we human beings (the most intelligent ones of all creatures - yes, us!!) indulge ourselves in. We are less than a week away from the ‘Festival of Lights’ that is surely going to make people ecstatic once again.

Diwali brings with it a humungous number of activities; one of them includes the fun and crazy Game Nights. Game Nights are hosted by many families for their relatives and friends during Diwali as part of the entire celebration season. These games mostly include traditional games, but this year let’s bring a digital twist. It’s time for a revamp and we take the tradition of playing ‘Patti’ onto the online arena on platforms like The Spartan Poker where one can experience the same fun and thrill like before with their loved ones.

While the platform has a vast set of offerings available, they are also running a Diwali campaign called #DontBurnCashEarnCash which urges people to invest more responsibly during the festive season. Coming back to our discussion of Game Nights, what is a night, filled with so much excitement, sans music? Boring! So here we list five best songs which can turn any old Game Night into a fun and entertaining experience for everyone:

Malhari –Who needs Red Bull when you have this chartbuster playing. This song is equivalent to an energy drink if not more effective than the former. It’s sure to keep you motivated to conquer your “enemies” and come out victorious.

Naina Da Kya Kasoor – This peppy track, will surely make you groove as the night proceeds and the battles get intense. This song is also apt, for while playing poker, its all about the Naina and the moves when you’re trying to fool your opponents. Just like the movie, be wary of the blind man’s bluff.

Sabse Bada Rupaiyya In case you are actually playing card games or you and your friends are competing digitally on The Spartan Poker, the ‘the whole thing is that ke bhaiyya sabse bada rupaiyya’line ringing in your head will make sure you never lose focus on the BIG picture!

Gallan Goodiyan – The modern version of Bole Choodiyan if we might call it? This song is sure to get the amateur and the pro dancers leaving behind their game and getting on the dance floor as soon as the DJ of the night hits play! Listen to this track to reawaken the entire gang.

Ishq Tera Tadpave – This is not just a song, it’s a legacy by Sukhbir, which is passed onto generation-after-generation and is played in almost all family gatherings, irrespective of the mood of the hour. The popularity of this song is such that it was also recently used in a popular Bollywood movie as well.

So if these songs make you feel like starting these sessions already, rush!

