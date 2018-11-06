RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2018 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Shashaa Tirupati pays tribute to O.P. Nayyar

MUMBAI: Singer Shashaa Tirupati has paid a musical tribute to the legendary composer O.P. Nayyar by working on his two famous songs Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Ude Jab Jab Zulfe.

"I've produced and sung the mash-up of two classics, Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Ude Jab Jab Zulfe as a tribute to O.P. Nayyar. These are two evergreen numbers that sound current," Shashaa said in a statement.

"I feel that it's always a great composition that would give scope to other artistes for interpretation. So recently when I heard these two songs again, it suddenly occurred to me that it would be a great idea to kind of revisit both in a new way retaining the freshness and the beauty of the original composition," she added.

Shashaa doesn't consider herself to be a seasoned producer. 

"I used to compose and produce back in the day, but not anymore. As far as O.P. Nayyar Sahab is concerned, he is a legend," she said.

She has been busy with film songs as well. She has sung Kya Kahoon Janeman for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England, and Mechanical Sundariye from 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shashaa Tirupati Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri like O. P. Nayyar Parineeti Chopra Arjun Kapoor Namaste England Rajinikanth Akshay Kumar
Related news
News | 06 Nov 2018

Parineeti wants $5 mn shoe-hiding fee from singer Nick Jonas

MUMBAI:  Actress Parineeti Chopra has placed a $5 million dollar shoe-hiding fee demand before American singer Nick Jonas, who will marry her actress cousin Priyanka Chopra soon.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Akanksha Bhandari making new version of 'Tere liye'

MUMBAI :  Singer Akanksha Bhandari, who sang Tere liye with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam for the film Namaste England, is working on another version of the song.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Men should understand what consent is: Ayushmann

MUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has supported the #MeToo movement by saying that men should understand what consent is.Ayushmann visited the PVR Citi Mall here on Saturday to know the audience's reaction for his latest film Badhaai Ho.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2018

Payal Dev thoroughly enjoyed singing 'Bhare bazaar'

MUMBAI : Singer Payal Dev says she enjoyed singing Bhare bazaar  with rapper Badshah from the film Namaste England.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2018

Payal Dev speaks about 'Bhare Bazaar' from Namaste England and more

Mumbai: Payal Dev, a young and fresh voice, has been making news for all the right reasons. Her recent songs for Veere Di Wedding (title track) got her immense appreciation and now she has rendered her voice for Parineeti Chopra for her upcoming film, Namaste England.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM Lucknow gratifies winner of 'Big Khushiyon Ka Safar' with brand-new Datsun redi-GO car

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, recently concluded 'Big Khushiyon Ka Safaread more

News
RJ Devaki rocks Malta at International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: Indian radio jockeys’ or RJs’ as they are known as in India or Radio Presenters or DJs’ aread more

News
MTV announces 'Diwali special music show' designed for pets

MUMBAI: MTV Woofer, a special music show has been designed for pets.read more

News
Striking features and Diwali pricing of Acoosta Uno - a unique music system with in-built content

MUMBAI: So, when was the last time we all sat in our drawing room, listening to favourite music read more

Press Releases
Diwali Special: MTV Beats gives India it's first live request show

MUMBAI: It’s time for happiness and celebrations galore with the much-awaited festival of the coread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zayn Malik says he no longer speaks to former bandmates

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik says he hasn't spoken to any of his former One Direction band members for a long time. The singer left the group in 2015,...read more

2
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' judges Shekhar Ravjiani, Sona Mohapatra and Wajid Khan score for live music!

MUMBAI: Live music and the one lip-synced has been one of hot debate topics in recent times and our singers are the best mentors to guide us about...read more

3
Eminent bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal dead

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal, who was on life support for the last 24 hours, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ...read more

4
Parineeti wants $5 mn shoe-hiding fee from singer Nick Jonas

MUMBAI:  Actress Parineeti Chopra has placed a $5 million dollar shoe-hiding fee demand before American singer Nick Jonas, who will marry her...read more

5
Ankit Tiwari's new romantic single 'Naina' emotes pure love

MUMBAI: The one name that is synonymous with romantic numbers is that of Ankit Tiwari, who has crooned songs like Sun Raha Hai, Teri Galliyan and Tu...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group