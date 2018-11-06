RadioandMusic
News |  06 Nov 2018 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna slams Trump for using her music at rallies

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna posted a scathing tweet about US President Donald Trump for using her music at Republican rallies.

The Barbadian artiste's attention was drawn to a tweet which mentioned that Rihanna's Don't Stop the Music was blaring at a rally as aides tossed free Trump t-shirts into the crowd, reported independent.co.uk.

In response, Rihanna tweeted: "Not for much longer... me nor my people would ever be at or around one of these tragic rallies, so thanks for the head's up!"

Prior to her tweet about Don't Stop the Music, Rihanna had endorsed Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum for Governor of Florida in the midterm elections. 

"You have the opportunity to make history this election," she wrote on Instagram, addressing the US voters who will head to the polls on Tuesday.

"The US has only had four black governors in its entire history, and we can help make Andrew Gillum the next one and Florida's first," she added.

The Grammy award-winner is the latest prominent artiste to denounce Trump for using their music to promote causes they do not believe in. Pharrell Williams sent a legal challenge over his use of the song Happy on the day of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

News | 31 Oct 2018

Kanye West to stay away from Trump politics

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, who has been until now a vocal US President Donald Trump supporter, has decided to distance himself from politics and said he felt "used".He said, "My eyes are now wide open and (I) now realise I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in.”

read more
News | 30 Oct 2018

Pharrell Williams asks Trump not to play 'Happy'

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has warned US President Donald Trump against playing his Happy song, after it was used at a rally just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2018

Kanye West meets Trump in White House

MUMBAI: African-American rapper Kanye West met President Donald Trump at the White House here where he said that wearing the "Make America Great Again" cap made him feel like Superman.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2018

Kanye West to meet Trump

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West, who is a supporter of US President Donald Trump, is expected to meet with him and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday.According to the New York Times, West will first meet with Kushner and then have lunch with the President.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2018

Taylor Swift's political colour irks Trump

MUMBAI : US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he likes Taylor Swifts music about 25 per cent less now that she endorsed a Democrat in a Senate race in Tennessee.

read more

