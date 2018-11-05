'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' judges Shekhar Ravjiani, Sona Mohapatra and Wajid Khan score for live music!

MUMBAI: Live music and the one lip-synced has been one of hot debate topics in recent times and our singers are the best mentors to guide us about which medium would connect with the audience. Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her bold statements, did comment on live music as she said, “I have never done a track based singing in life.” Sona was speaking at the recently held musical evening and press conference of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

“Nothing can be compared with a live performance and live music. I think our country is very mature musically and recognises live shows and the audience, which attends our shows in lakhs, is an indication of live shows being a real thing,” she further added.

Wajid Khan, who is one of the judges on the show along with Sona and Shekhar Ravjiani, also joined Sona as he said, “A person sings fearlessly in live singing and has no doubt in his mind. When we are performing live, we can pause wherever we want to and sing at our convenience. Live performance has truth and nothing else and one cannot manipulate it. Also, during a live performance ,we can interact with the audience.”

Sona also asked audience to be responsible as she said when it comes to supporting live music. She said, “It’s also the responsibility of the audience to not only enjoy but also promote live performances. Perfection is overrated. Live singing can have flaws, but its a storytelling process, telling story through music.”

When it comes to live singing seen on the popular Zee TV show, which turned 23 this year, Sona exclaimed, “In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, be it musicianship singing and emotions, everything is live, unlike other television shows, where musicians lip-sync to a track.”

Agreeing with both Sona and Wajid, Shekhar commented, “There is neither any pitch correction on this show nor there is dubbing, but whatever musical display you see here is completely live. Everything happens in one take and nothing is planned. Also, whenever there is good singing, you feel it and tears roll out of someone’s eyes, it’s not glycerine but real tears. This reality you will get to see only on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This is my 15th show as a judge. The purity and credibility of this show is outstanding.”