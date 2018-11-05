RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2018 21:02 |  By RnMTeam

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' judges Shekhar Ravjiani, Sona Mohapatra and Wajid Khan score for live music!

MUMBAI: Live music and the one lip-synced has been one of hot debate topics in recent times and our singers are the best mentors to guide us about which medium would connect with the audience. Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her bold statements, did comment on live music as she said, “I have never done a track based singing in life.” Sona was speaking at the recently held musical evening and press conference of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

 “Nothing can be compared with a live performance and live music. I think our country is very mature musically and recognises live shows and the audience, which attends our shows in lakhs, is an indication of live shows being a real thing,” she further added.

Wajid Khan, who is one of the judges on the show along with Sona and Shekhar Ravjiani, also joined Sona as he said, “A person sings fearlessly in live singing and has no doubt in his mind. When we are performing live, we can pause wherever we want to and sing at our convenience. Live performance has truth and nothing else and one cannot manipulate it. Also, during a live performance ,we can interact with the audience.”

Sona also asked audience to be responsible as she said when it comes to supporting live music. She said, “It’s also the responsibility of the audience to not only enjoy but also promote live performances. Perfection is overrated. Live singing can have flaws, but its a storytelling process, telling story through music.”

When it comes to live singing seen on the popular Zee TV show, which turned 23 this year, Sona exclaimed, “In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, be it musicianship singing and emotions, everything is live, unlike other television shows, where musicians lip-sync to a track.”

Agreeing with both Sona and Wajid, Shekhar commented, “There is neither any pitch correction on this show nor there is dubbing, but whatever musical display you see here is completely live. Everything happens in one take and nothing is planned. Also, whenever there is good singing, you feel it and tears roll out of someone’s eyes, it’s not glycerine but real tears. This reality you will get to see only on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. This is my 15th show as a judge. The purity and credibility of this show is outstanding.”

Tags
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Shekhar Ravjiani Sona Mohapatra Wajid Khan Live music Singer Zee TV
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2018

Grande, Cabello bond over high ponytails

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello praised fellow singer Ariana Grande for her signature hairdo the high ponytail.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2018

A podium like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa not only shows singers a 'dream', but also fulfils it: Shekhar Ravjiani

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravijaini, who is one of the renowned music composers and a singer of the country, is currently one of the judges on the music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa of Zee TV, which premiered on 13 October 2018.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2018

These singers have been accused in the #MeeToo movement

MUMBAI: #MeToo has taken our country by storm, a movement, which widely stands against sexual harassment, where one can report/stand and freely talk on the sexual assault/misconduct they have faced.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2018

Singer Sona Mohapatra is the first female judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has become the first female judge of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turned 23 with the launch of its 2018 edition. 

read more
News | 30 Oct 2018

Pharrell Williams asks Trump not to play 'Happy'

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has warned US President Donald Trump against playing his Happy song, after it was used at a rally just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJ Devaki rocks Malta at International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: Indian radio jockeys’ or RJs’ as they are known as in India or Radio Presenters or DJs’ aread more

News
MTV announces 'Diwali special music show' designed for pets

MUMBAI: MTV Woofer, a special music show has been designed for pets.read more

News
Striking features and Diwali pricing of Acoosta Uno - a unique music system with in-built content

MUMBAI: So, when was the last time we all sat in our drawing room, listening to favourite music read more

Press Releases
Diwali Special: MTV Beats gives India it's first live request show

MUMBAI: It’s time for happiness and celebrations galore with the much-awaited festival of the coread more

Press Releases
Ideal Entertainment & SM Entertainments Inc (North America) sign up with India’s newest singing sensation AVI for the launch of his first single in India

MUMBAI: When global entertainment powerhouses managing icons such as AR.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna slams Trump for using her music at rallies

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna posted a scathing tweet about US President Donald Trump for using her music at Republican rallies.The Barbadian artiste's...read more

2
'Pancham Nishad' presents renowned Hindustani vocalist and gems from the Dharwad region

MUMBAI: Voices of Dharwad, Scent of Soil curated by Pancham Nishad present renowned Hindustani vocalist from the Dharwad region Kaivalyakumar Gurav...read more

3
Mumbai gears up for Cirque Du Soleil BAZZAR’s Indian Debut A 'BAZZAR' full of high-energy excitement – one you've never been to before

MUMBAI: Cirque is finally here, Cirque du Soleil is all-set to unfold the World Premiere of its newest show ‘BAZZAR’ here in Mumbai, this November!...read more

4
John Legend joins 'Le Brio' remake

MUMBAI: French producer Dimitri Rassam is joining forces with Mike Jackson and singer John Legends banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the US...read more

5
Ankit Tiwari's new romantic single 'Naina' emotes pure love

MUMBAI: The one name that is synonymous with romantic numbers is that of Ankit Tiwari, who has crooned songs like Sun Raha Hai, Teri Galliyan and Tu...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group