A R Rahman's only authorised biography, 'Notes of A dream' released

MUMBAI: As fans, we all have wanted to know what goes on into the mind of a music maestro, what has been his journey like? Alas, the maestro has been reluctant or maybe shy, but here is our chance to understand his life. The maestro, who we are speaking about here, is the Mozart of Madras, A R Rahman. This Saturday, ‘Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A. R. Rahman’ written by Krishna Trilok was released in Mumbai.

Running a little behind the schedule, Rahman emerged and the audience forgot the wait. Apologising immediately, Rahman shared how he was working till 5 am and later went to Chennai for the trailer launch of 2.0 and then came here.

Two giants from the book industry, Landmark and Penguin Random Book House joined hands to successfully celebrate launch of the legend’s biography. Rahman’s biography written by author Krishna Trilok brings out his soul more than it focuses on the dizzying heights of stardom, he has reached and multiple accolades. During a casual chit chat, Krishna Trilok shared the beginning of this project, “I simply fired an email, without an expectation of a reply. Much to my surprise, his exact reply was ‘Loved the idea’.”

Rahman, on the other hand mentioned, how Krishna’s parents were responsible to introduce him with the cinematic genius Mani Ratnam. Reasoning why he approved of the project, the internationally acclaimed musician said, “I want to see more writers in our country.”

Krishna Trilok takes us to those depths of Rahman’s life that are yet to be discovered. Trilok, in his book, speaks about the man behind the music and the music that made the man. From insightful interviews, to his projects in progress, his best projects so far and the upcoming ones, to marriage and family, kids, the chaos, the calm etc this book says it all.

The book also mentions about his penchant for tidiness. Rahman shares a funny anecdote on the same, “This need for tidiness is very recent. In fact, it was when I was working for one of my projects in Hollywood and had a German colleague, who was aghast seeing my computer desktop and said, he had to clean it before the work starts.”

Continuing Rahman said, “I also told my sister to keep the room and house, which was just renovated, clean and tidy.”

Commenting on the launch of ‘Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A. R. Rahman’, Rahman said, “‘Notes of a Dream’ has been a journey for me that took me to those corners of my life, which have remained candid for a long time. The insightful conversations with Mr. Krishna Trilok have unravelled parts of my creative and personal life that are not known to many. I am humbled by the people, who have showered their love and prayers on me by loving my work. Nothing could be possible without their acceptance. Hope this book creates a sense of positivity, perseverance, and love among the readers. It is an uplifting and balancing act of words put together in soothing sentences by Mr. Trilok.”

Expressing his happiness on his association with A.R. Rahman for his new book, Krishna Trilok said, “It was a truly magical journey as an author to be able to tell the story of Mr. Rahman. Hearing the legend talk about so many parts of his professional and personal life, his way of looking at the world and the universe, the future, was a song in itself. This journey of making it happen was nothing short of a dream.”

During the launch, Rahman also shared his plans and ideas for his three on-going movie productions.

The book is available in stores and is priced reasonably at 599 INR. Go grab your copy at the earliest.