RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2018 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Grande, Cabello bond over high ponytails

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello praised fellow singer Ariana Grande for her signature hairdo the high ponytail.

Cabello paired her red dress with an up-do for an event and later called on Grande for some guidance, reports eonline.com.

"I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my brain. It's so painful how do you do it, Ariana Grande," she tweeted. 

She added, "Also, will you be my wife again Ariana."

Grande replied saying, "Well you actually have hair so that prolly makes it a little more painful. Nah jk, I'm in constant pain always and don't care at all." 

Also, as to whether or not Grande would "be my wife again", she happily obliged. 

"I never thought you'd ask. come home bb girl," she responded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Camila Cabello Ariana Grande Singer high ponytails
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2018

Grande's surprise song addresses Mac Miller, Davidson

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has dropped a surprise song Thank U, Next, in which she has addressed her personal life, including her exes Mac Miller, who died of apparent drug overdose, and Pete Davidson.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2018

Singer Sona Mohapatra is the first female judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has become the first female judge of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turned 23 with the launch of its 2018 edition. 

read more
News | 30 Oct 2018

Pharrell Williams asks Trump not to play 'Happy'

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has warned US President Donald Trump against playing his Happy song, after it was used at a rally just hours after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Beyonce urged to axe partnership with Topshop tycoon

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles is being pressurised to axe a partnership with Philip Green after accusations of bullying and sexual harassment emerged against the Topshop tycoon.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 puts forth spectacular music display, ends on high note!

MUMBAI: The city is always buzzing with events, but some of them not only create an exceptional buzz as well as live up to the hype. Bollywood Music Project, which was held this weekend, is one of them. Nothing less than a fete, JioGardens was vibrant with food and shopping stalls.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJ Devaki rocks Malta at International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: Indian radio jockeys’ or RJs’ as they are known as in India or Radio Presenters or DJs’ aread more

News
MTV announces 'Diwali special music show' designed for pets

MUMBAI: MTV Woofer, a special music show has been designed for pets.read more

News
Striking features and Diwali pricing of Acoosta Uno - a unique music system with in-built content

MUMBAI: So, when was the last time we all sat in our drawing room, listening to favourite music read more

Press Releases
Diwali Special: MTV Beats gives India it's first live request show

MUMBAI: It’s time for happiness and celebrations galore with the much-awaited festival of the coread more

Press Releases
Ideal Entertainment & SM Entertainments Inc (North America) sign up with India’s newest singing sensation AVI for the launch of his first single in India

MUMBAI: When global entertainment powerhouses managing icons such as AR.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ankit Tiwari's new romantic single 'Naina' emotes pure love

MUMBAI: The one name that is synonymous with romantic numbers is that of Ankit Tiwari, who has crooned songs like Sun Raha Hai, Teri Galliyan and Tu...read more

2
'Ishq Sufiyana' singer wants to focus on quality rather than quantity

MUMBAI: Singer Kamal Khan, who has expertise in the Sufi segment and has given voice to the Ishq Sufiyana song from the film The Dirty Picture, says...read more

3
A R Rahman's only authorised biography, 'Notes of A dream' released

MUMBAI: As fans, we all have wanted to know what goes on into the mind of a music maestro, what has been his journey like? Alas, the maestro has...read more

4
'Pancham Nishad' presents renowned Hindustani vocalist and gems from the Dharwad region

MUMBAI: Voices of Dharwad, Scent of Soil curated by Pancham Nishad present renowned Hindustani vocalist from the Dharwad region Kaivalyakumar Gurav...read more

5
Grande, Cabello bond over high ponytails

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello praised fellow singer Ariana Grande for her signature hairdo the high ponytail.Cabello paired her red dress with an up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group