Grande, Cabello bond over high ponytails

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello praised fellow singer Ariana Grande for her signature hairdo the high ponytail.



Cabello paired her red dress with an up-do for an event and later called on Grande for some guidance, reports eonline.com.



"I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my brain. It's so painful how do you do it, Ariana Grande," she tweeted.



She added, "Also, will you be my wife again Ariana."



Grande replied saying, "Well you actually have hair so that prolly makes it a little more painful. Nah jk, I'm in constant pain always and don't care at all."



Also, as to whether or not Grande would "be my wife again", she happily obliged.



"I never thought you'd ask. come home bb girl," she responded.

(Source: IANS)