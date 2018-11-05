RadioandMusic
News |  05 Nov 2018 19:24

Ankit Tiwari's new romantic single 'Naina' emotes pure love

MUMBAI: The one name that is synonymous with romantic numbers is that of Ankit Tiwari, who has crooned songs like Sun Raha Hai, Teri Galliyan and Tu Hai Ki Nahi. And the singer is all excited about his next single Naina, as he mentionsabout it being really close to his heart.

Further, Ankit Tiwari informs about the song having new sounds, as a team of musicians from London, the UK has worked with him for the first time. He also told that he really enjoyed working with his co-star Angela Krislinzki and how because of her, the song is looking beautiful.

Click here to view the song

The song has been shot beautifully and will truly leave you spellbound. While Monish Raza and Sahas Pareek have written its lyrics, its music has been programmed/arranged by Ankit Tiwari under his music production studio, BH Music Café.

Produced by Ankur Tiwari under Brotherhood Entertainment and Pawan Chawla, the song is a Gaana exclusive with the official video released under Ankit Tiwari’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Naina has received over seventy four thousand, three hundred and sixteen views on YouTube as of now since it dropped online on 4  November 2018.

