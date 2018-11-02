RadioandMusic
News |  02 Nov 2018 11:31 |  By RnMTeam

Smith spooked by spirits 'every night'

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith says he gets spooked by spirits walking up and down his stairs on a daily basis, ever since he has moved into an old school building turned into homes in North London.

He said on Apple's Beats 1, "I hear s**t, every night. Basically, this whole building was an old school, called Lyon House. And it's split into five different houses now. I think this was like the nuns' quarters, haunted for sure.

"I hear people walking up the stairs. My sister feels... it's pretty weird... my sister sleeps in there and she says she can feel someone watching her sometimes."

While Smith has been spooked out by his sibling's eerie experiences in his house, he is pleased she is living with him, following his split from Brandon Flynn, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"My sister moved in, she just came out of university. So it's amazing because it's not about me all the time. I come home from the studio, some of my family have gone through break-ups this year and this house has been like a healing house in a way for us."

(Source: IANS)

Sam Smith Brandon Flynn North London
