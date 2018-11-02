RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Nov 2018 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous albums was Bedhundh, released in 2003, for the leading music label, Sagarika Music. This album also marked debut of the heartthrob of Marathi music, Swapnil Bandodkar as well as Ajay Atul. The iconic song Galavar Khali is now recreated by the music label and brought forth in a new avatar.

The twist in the remix is the artist, who would be remixing it and he is none other than United Kingdom-based Philip Larsen. The director and CEO of Sagarika Music finalised Philip Larsen’s after a long thought as she wanted someone, who could give a different interpretation to the song, but retain the fantastic arrangement done by original composers Ajay - Atul. Also, in this way, the song, which is so popular in our country would travel abroad and find an audience there too.

Philip Larsen, who is a Grammy Award (Mixer – Kylie Minogue) as one half of the remix team Manhattan Clique, and has remixed songs for Katy Perry, Lady Gaga among many other, loved the melody when Sagarika shared the original song with him.

Swapnil sang the song with the original lyrics by Chandrashekhar Sanekar, all over again keeping in the mind new sound. With a new sound, the song has a new video too with three new models, Svetana Kanwar, Riya Sood and Yashika Shinde, who are amazing dancers too. The video has models with a Boho look and shot on the beaches of Revdanda, separating it from the run of the mill songs.

The video will be released on Sagarika Music’s Marathi YouTube Channel on this Sunday and Sangeet Marathi on Diwali week. The song can be streamed on Jio and Saavn and has already been broadcasted on radio. The teaser of the song was released on 29 October 2018.

Watch teaser here

 

Tags
Ajay Atul Sagarika Music Swapnil Bandodkar Kylie Minogue Katy Perry Lady Gaga Galavar Khali Philip Larsen Manhattan Clique
Related news
Javed Ali
News | 19 Oct 2018

Javed Ali shares excitement about performing at 'Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0' presented by Škoda Auto

MUMBAI: This weekend, Mumbai will witness the magic of Bollywood music at Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4, presented by Škoda Auto. Performers like Arijit Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Amit Trivedi have performed in the previous editions.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2018

5 things to look out for in Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 presented by Škoda Auto

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Mumbai are each other’s alter ego. Therefore, Bollywood music is loved by one and all. Bringing to Bollywood music lovers is Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, the fourth edition of Škoda Auto presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2018

'A Star is Born' soundtrack tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart

MUMBAI : The soundtrack of singer-actress Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born made its debut at number one position on Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2018

How Cooper changed Lady Gaga's life

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has learnt a lot while working with actor-director Bradley Cooper, and says it has changed her life.Gaga worked with Cooper in A Star Is Born, which is based on the eponymous 1937 film. 

read more
News | 26 Sep 2018

Becoming actress my childhood dream: Lady Gaga

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Lady Gaga has revealed that she always dreamt of being an actress.Gaga spoke about her acting dreams at the premiere of her forthcoming film A Star Is Born, reports eonline.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Global Audio Conference at IRF 2018 : A summary

MUMBAI: Day two of the international leg and day four overall of the International Radio Festivaread more

News
Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma PA' 2018 launches thought provoking marketing campaign
,

MUMBAI:  Zee TV and India’s iconic music reality show flagged off it’s 2018 season on 13 Octoberread more

News
Malta tourism minister Mizzi invites content producers to Malta

MUMBAI: The international leg of the International Radio Festival 2018 (IRF 2018) kicked off in aread more

News
Some shows gain popularity, a few others gain a cult status, but very rarely a show becomes an institution in itself like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sharik Patel

MUMBAI: India’s oldest and most successful singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa hosted read more

News
BARC Week 43: Bindaas acquires a massive fall in its numbers

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts, buread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Aladdin' musical to return for second season

MUMBAI : After a successful run in Mumbai and Delhi, the Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of Aladdin will return to Mumbai in...read more

2
King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come...read more

3
Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many...read more

4
Quality of technicals, skill in India is as good as anywhere in the world: BLOT!

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Gaurav Malaker, better known as BLOT!, has performed at legendary venues and festivals across the world. He says...read more

5
Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group