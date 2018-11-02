Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous albums was Bedhundh, released in 2003, for the leading music label, Sagarika Music. This album also marked debut of the heartthrob of Marathi music, Swapnil Bandodkar as well as Ajay Atul. The iconic song Galavar Khali is now recreated by the music label and brought forth in a new avatar.

The twist in the remix is the artist, who would be remixing it and he is none other than United Kingdom-based Philip Larsen. The director and CEO of Sagarika Music finalised Philip Larsen’s after a long thought as she wanted someone, who could give a different interpretation to the song, but retain the fantastic arrangement done by original composers Ajay - Atul. Also, in this way, the song, which is so popular in our country would travel abroad and find an audience there too.

Philip Larsen, who is a Grammy Award (Mixer – Kylie Minogue) as one half of the remix team Manhattan Clique, and has remixed songs for Katy Perry, Lady Gaga among many other, loved the melody when Sagarika shared the original song with him.

Swapnil sang the song with the original lyrics by Chandrashekhar Sanekar, all over again keeping in the mind new sound. With a new sound, the song has a new video too with three new models, Svetana Kanwar, Riya Sood and Yashika Shinde, who are amazing dancers too. The video has models with a Boho look and shot on the beaches of Revdanda, separating it from the run of the mill songs.

The video will be released on Sagarika Music’s Marathi YouTube Channel on this Sunday and Sangeet Marathi on Diwali week. The song can be streamed on Jio and Saavn and has already been broadcasted on radio. The teaser of the song was released on 29 October 2018.

