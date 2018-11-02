RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Nov 2018 22:04 |  By RnMTeam

A podium like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa not only shows singers a 'dream', but also fulfils it: Shekhar Ravjiani

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravijaini, who is one of the renowned music composers and a singer of the country, is currently one of the judges on the music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa of Zee TV, which premiered on 13 October 2018.

Speaking at the recently, held musical evening and press conference of India’s iconic show, Shekhar said, “It’s not just a press conference, but an important moment for us. There is so much talent in the country and a podium like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa not only shows singers a ‘dream’, but also fulfils it. So, its always an honour for me, Wajid, Sona and Adi to be a part of someone’s musical journey that has just begun. I thank Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Zee TV for having me as well as my brother Wajid Khan, my closest friend Sona Mohapatra and my buddy Aditya Narayan as a part of this season. Also, I specially want to thank the creative team, who is putting a lot of work and going around the nation to find talent for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

On his connection with the contestants on the show, the talented composer exclaimed, “I not only connect with the contestants, but can also feel whatever is going on in their heart. I also spend a lot of time with them during the shooting of the show, before as well as after, because there is a lot of good pressure on them. Every week, they have to prepare one song. Post their performance, they have to start preparing for the next song as well as decide the next Sur they have to use and of course have to practice. Recently, a viral infection had also affected all of them. But, I am happy to be a part of their journey, I live with them.”

Rani Kohinoor aka Sushant is the first transgender contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Speaking about him, Shekhar said, “He is a fantastic singer and a performer. Dual voice is a rare combination that very few people have. It is difficult to lower your voice modulation to sing in a female voice and singing beautifully in both tones is Sushant’s biggest strength as well as speciality.”

 “When someone commences their career with us and later becomes successful, we feel extremely seeing their success,” Ravjiani said.

On asked about his mentors in his musical career, Shekhar told, “My father, Ustad Niazammal Khan Saab, Jagjit Singh and Xavier Fernandez (who taught me the piano) were my mentors.”

Lastly, on being asked about what is that one thing he still has to do in his musical career, Shekhar revealed, “I want to learn the 40 days Riyaaz, which has been done by Zakir Hussain and other musicians. It is a six to eight hours riyaaz that is done for 40 days. I don’t know, when I will get those 40 days, but I want to do that riyaaz.”

Having done 65 films and more than 500 songs till date, Shekhar Ravjiani was one of the judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 and in 2010 along with Wajid Khan. And, now in 2018, he is back with thefantastic team comprising of judges Sona Mohapatra and Wajid Khan and the host of the show Aditya Narayan. 

Tags
​ Shekhar Ravjiani​​ Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Zee TV Sona Mohapatra Wajid Khan Aditya Narayan Indian Idol 10 transgender Sushant Rani Kohinoor
Related news
News | 01 Nov 2018

These singers have been accused in the #MeeToo movement

MUMBAI: #MeToo has taken our country by storm, a movement, which widely stands against sexual harassment, where one can report/stand and freely talk on the sexual assault/misconduct they have faced.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2018

Singer Sona Mohapatra is the first female judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has become the first female judge of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turned 23 with the launch of its 2018 edition. 

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Salim-Sulaiman offer song to reality show contestant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol contestant Renu Nagar has been offered a song by composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.Renu from Rajasthan is part of Top 8 of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 10.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2018

Salim and Sulaiman fulfill their wish on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Ace talented and spunky composer duo of the music industry Salim-Sulaiman will be seen spreading their musical magic in the next episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2018

AR Rahman's take on the #MeToo movement

MUMBAI: The ongoing #MeToo movement has taken the nation by storm. Renowned people from Bollywood as well as music industry have extended their support to the victims of sexual assault, and music maestro A R Rahman is no way behind.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 41: Fever FM is the ultimate ruler in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 41 of RAM, radio stations didn’t see any major fluctuation in their positions whread more

Press Releases
Be part of India's first adventure, music and wellness festival that has an eco-conscious theme

MUMBAI: Imagine a mix of India’s finest bands with some of the world’s favourite DJ’s added in elread more

Press Releases
The latest season of Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' celebrates music as the universal language that unites mankind

MUMBAI: After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV is bacread more

News
Global Audio Conference at IRF 2018 : A summary

MUMBAI: Day two of the international leg and day four overall of the International Radio Festivaread more

News
Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma PA' 2018 launches thought provoking marketing campaign
,

MUMBAI:  Zee TV and India’s iconic music reality show flagged off it’s 2018 season on 13 Octoberread more

top# 5 articles

1
A melange of music, food at The Great Noida Fest

MUMBAI: The Great Noida Fest is set to tap into the pre-Diwali fervour with a mix of music by artists like Sukhe and Mannat Noor, as well as an...read more

2
King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come...read more

3
Sam Feldt's love for Indian food!

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, who recently performed at Budweiser Presents Sensation Rise 2018, coudln’t stop binging on Indian food.Speaing about the...read more

4
Reinier Zonneveld drops his first solo EP in over a year 'Opener Move Your Body to the Beat'

MUMBAI: Reinier Zonneveld is back with his first solo EP since over a year. A year that remarked a great festival and club season, saw...read more

5
ESNS confirms 19 acts from the focus countries Czech Republic and Slovakia

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has expanded the line-up for the 2019 edition with 19 acts from Czech Republic and Slovakia, the two focus...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group