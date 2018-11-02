A podium like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa not only shows singers a 'dream', but also fulfils it: Shekhar Ravjiani

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravijaini, who is one of the renowned music composers and a singer of the country, is currently one of the judges on the music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa of Zee TV, which premiered on 13 October 2018.

Speaking at the recently, held musical evening and press conference of India’s iconic show, Shekhar said, “It’s not just a press conference, but an important moment for us. There is so much talent in the country and a podium like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa not only shows singers a ‘dream’, but also fulfils it. So, its always an honour for me, Wajid, Sona and Adi to be a part of someone’s musical journey that has just begun. I thank Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Zee TV for having me as well as my brother Wajid Khan, my closest friend Sona Mohapatra and my buddy Aditya Narayan as a part of this season. Also, I specially want to thank the creative team, who is putting a lot of work and going around the nation to find talent for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

On his connection with the contestants on the show, the talented composer exclaimed, “I not only connect with the contestants, but can also feel whatever is going on in their heart. I also spend a lot of time with them during the shooting of the show, before as well as after, because there is a lot of good pressure on them. Every week, they have to prepare one song. Post their performance, they have to start preparing for the next song as well as decide the next Sur they have to use and of course have to practice. Recently, a viral infection had also affected all of them. But, I am happy to be a part of their journey, I live with them.”

Rani Kohinoor aka Sushant is the first transgender contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Speaking about him, Shekhar said, “He is a fantastic singer and a performer. Dual voice is a rare combination that very few people have. It is difficult to lower your voice modulation to sing in a female voice and singing beautifully in both tones is Sushant’s biggest strength as well as speciality.”

“When someone commences their career with us and later becomes successful, we feel extremely seeing their success,” Ravjiani said.

On asked about his mentors in his musical career, Shekhar told, “My father, Ustad Niazammal Khan Saab, Jagjit Singh and Xavier Fernandez (who taught me the piano) were my mentors.”

Lastly, on being asked about what is that one thing he still has to do in his musical career, Shekhar revealed, “I want to learn the 40 days Riyaaz, which has been done by Zakir Hussain and other musicians. It is a six to eight hours riyaaz that is done for 40 days. I don’t know, when I will get those 40 days, but I want to do that riyaaz.”

Having done 65 films and more than 500 songs till date, Shekhar Ravjiani was one of the judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 and in 2010 along with Wajid Khan. And, now in 2018, he is back with thefantastic team comprising of judges Sona Mohapatra and Wajid Khan and the host of the show Aditya Narayan.