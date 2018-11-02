RadioandMusic
News |  02 Nov 2018

Monica Dogra's upcoming single 'See Me Now' inspired by a folk song

MUMBAI: American musician and actress of Indian origin, who judged India’s first English music talent show The Stage, is all set to release her new song See Me Now.

“The song is half drawn from a Dogri folk song, which my late Mamaji Prakash Sharma has taught.  The folk song is a confrontation between lovers about why her jewellery is missing after spending time at the market.  I mashed it up and made my own conversation,” said Monica Dogra.

She further mentions a few lyrical lines she likes from the song, “‘See me now, I got nothing to prove, been around the block and got nothing to lose!' Another lyrical lines I love from the song is when I'm quiet, you know there is a riot, tornado twist up your hate and I spit that love out. I've experienced a fair amount of hate, and there was a moment when I really let it affect me, it made me hide, it made me afraid, and then I realised, I'm gonna do my thing and be myself - because life is too short.  Let people say or think what they want.  I will love them anyway.  I will keep offering my truth anyway.’”

While See Me Now will be dropping exclusively on Apple Music, Monica Dogra speaks on her collaboration on the same, “The association has been wonderful. Apple music continuous to support me and that means the world to me.  They play a pivotal role in lifting content of artists nationwide.  It feels so nice to have the wind at my back."

Lastly, she unveils her upcoming plans, “I am looking forward to a really solid tour season. I am working on multiple TV and digital properties as well.”

