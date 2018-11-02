King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come and continues being the undisputed king of romance. The vision of Shahrukh serenading to a leading lady, wearing chiffon saree in the Alps, is considered an ideal romantic situation. However, beyond Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Shahrukh has featured in many other tracks too. Today, as he celebrates 53 years of life, here are few of his less talked about but equally amazing tracks.

Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai - Duplicate

This super cute track from the 1998 movie Duplicate stars Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The cuteness quotient song is good enough to make someone’s heart melt. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, this song is composed by Anu Malik.

Aur Kya - Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

When you have dreamy eyes of Shahrukh Khan, missing of the Alps is not a big deal. Aur Kya - Jatin-Lalit track sets the romantic mood right.

Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Mi Jayenge - Yes Boss

Though one of the most underrated performances by King Khan, Yes Boss has an amazing musical track. Ek Din stars the lead star cast, Juhi and him, in a romantic avatar and comes at the opening credits of the movie.

Roshni Se Bhare - Asoka

Starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan, this is a beautifully composed song by Anu Malik and sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik.

Kehti Dil Ki Aag - Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

A sensual track, Kehti Dil Ki Aag is less spoken about compared to Loveria song from the movie.

Chalak Chalak - Devdas

When there is Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai, lead actor has little scope to dance. But, this track has Shahrukh dance, albeit to drunken moves. Composed by Ismail Darbar and sung by Udit Narayan, Chalak Chalak has Shahrukh matching steps with Madhuri and Jackie Shroff.

Badi Mushkil Hai – Anjaam

Badi Mushkil Hai is a song that confesses the lead actor’s infatuation for an air-hostess he meets on a flight. Sung by Abhijeet, Badi Mushkil is one of the first tracks pictured on Shahrukh and Madhuri, a pair that went to be one of the iconic pairs of Bollywood.