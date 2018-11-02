RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Nov 2018 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come and continues being the undisputed king of romance. The vision of Shahrukh serenading to a leading lady, wearing chiffon saree in the Alps, is considered an ideal romantic situation. However, beyond Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Shahrukh has featured in many other tracks too. Today, as he celebrates 53 years of life, here are few of his less talked about but equally amazing tracks.

Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai - Duplicate

This super cute track from the 1998 movie Duplicate stars Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The cuteness quotient song is good enough to make someone’s heart melt. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, this song is composed by Anu Malik.

Aur Kya - Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

When you have dreamy eyes of Shahrukh Khan, missing of the Alps is not a big deal. Aur Kya - Jatin-Lalit track sets the romantic mood right.

Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Mi Jayenge - Yes Boss

Though one of the most underrated performances by King Khan, Yes Boss has an amazing musical track. Ek Din stars the lead star cast, Juhi and him, in a romantic avatar and comes at the opening credits of the movie.

Roshni Se Bhare - Asoka

Starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan, this is a beautifully composed song by Anu Malik and sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik.

Kehti Dil Ki Aag - Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

A sensual track, Kehti Dil Ki Aag is less spoken about compared to Loveria song from the movie.

Chalak Chalak - Devdas

When there is Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai, lead actor has little scope to dance. But, this track has Shahrukh dance, albeit to drunken moves. Composed by Ismail Darbar and sung by Udit Narayan, Chalak Chalak has Shahrukh matching steps with Madhuri and Jackie Shroff.

Badi Mushkil Hai – Anjaam

Badi Mushkil Hai is a song that confesses the lead actor’s infatuation for an air-hostess he meets on a flight. Sung by Abhijeet, Badi Mushkil is one of the first tracks pictured on Shahrukh and Madhuri, a pair that went to be one of the iconic pairs of Bollywood.

Tags
Shahrukh Khan Juhi Chawla Anu Malik Abhijeet Kumar Sanu Alka Yagnik Ismail Darbar Madhuri Dixit Aishwarya Rai Kareena Kapoor Khan
Related news
News | 01 Nov 2018

Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many characters and has lip synced to some of the most amazing songs. On her 45th birthday, let’s have a look at some of her biggest hits.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2018

These singers have been accused in the #MeeToo movement

MUMBAI: #MeToo has taken our country by storm, a movement, which widely stands against sexual harassment, where one can report/stand and freely talk on the sexual assault/misconduct they have faced.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Rajasthani Folk music meets mainstream

MUMBAI: Rajasthani culture has been the basis of many films and subsequently the songs in Bollywood. Be it some of the iconic songs or some recent chartbusters, influences of folk music can be traced in them. Let’s have a look at some of them.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Salim-Sulaiman offer song to reality show contestant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol contestant Renu Nagar has been offered a song by composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.Renu from Rajasthan is part of Top 8 of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 10.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2018

AR Rahman's take on the #MeToo movement

MUMBAI: The ongoing #MeToo movement has taken the nation by storm. Renowned people from Bollywood as well as music industry have extended their support to the victims of sexual assault, and music maestro A R Rahman is no way behind.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Global Audio Conference at IRF 2018 : A summary

MUMBAI: Day two of the international leg and day four overall of the International Radio Festivaread more

News
Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma PA' 2018 launches thought provoking marketing campaign
,

MUMBAI:  Zee TV and India’s iconic music reality show flagged off it’s 2018 season on 13 Octoberread more

News
Malta tourism minister Mizzi invites content producers to Malta

MUMBAI: The international leg of the International Radio Festival 2018 (IRF 2018) kicked off in aread more

News
Some shows gain popularity, a few others gain a cult status, but very rarely a show becomes an institution in itself like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sharik Patel

MUMBAI: India’s oldest and most successful singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa hosted read more

News
BARC Week 43: Bindaas acquires a massive fall in its numbers

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts, buread more

top# 5 articles

1
King Khan celebrates 53rd Birthday and his fans can't keep calm

MUMBAI: 53 years of life out of which 26 years in Filmdom and ruling it royally that’s Shahrukh Khan. He re-defined romance for generations to come...read more

2
Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many...read more

3
Quality of technicals, skill in India is as good as anywhere in the world: BLOT!

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Gaurav Malaker, better known as BLOT!, has performed at legendary venues and festivals across the world. He says...read more

4
Popular Marathi track 'Galavar Khali' to release in a new avatar

MUMBAI: Way before Ajay - Atul made their mark Pan India, the duo composed smashing hits in their mother tongue, Marathi. One of the most famous...read more

5
'Aladdin' musical to return for second season

MUMBAI : After a successful run in Mumbai and Delhi, the Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of Aladdin will return to Mumbai in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group