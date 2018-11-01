RadioandMusic
News |  01 Nov 2018 21:36 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Feldt's love for Indian food!

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, who recently performed at Budweiser Presents Sensation Rise 2018, coudln’t stop binging on Indian food.

Speaing about the same, Sam Feldt exclaimed, “I loved Indian food. We had a great tandoori. Even the food at the airport was great.”

“India has been treating me wonderfully. I would love coming back to India just for Indian food,” Feldt further said.

When it comes to the performance, dressed in white, Sam Feldt put forth a fabulous electronic musical show and fans couldn’t resist dancing to his euphoric moves. Others like Nicky Romeo, Robin Sculz, WhoIsJody and our Indian DJ Nucleya also performed at the event that was a dope EDM night.

Also Read: Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018: Sam Feldt, Robin Sculz and others made Hyderabad dance on dope EDM beats!

