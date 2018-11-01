French Montana funds pre-school classrooms in Morocco

MUMBAI: Rapper French Montana has funded two pre-school classrooms in Morocco.

The Unforgettable rapper is working with the Sabae School of Fida-Mers Sultan district. According to tmz.com, his donation will be able to provide supplies and sustain the classrooms for at least a few years.

Montana grew up in Morocco and moved to the US when he was 13. In June, he became a US citizen.

His investment in education comes on the heels of the $500,000 he raised to help build a hospital in Uganda. The hospital opened in March and it is now servicing more than 300,000 women in 40 villages.

(Source: IANS)