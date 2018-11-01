RadioandMusic
News |  01 Nov 2018 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

Documentary on rapper Lil Peep in works

MUMBAI : A documentary on late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick.

The news was confirmed to variety.com by a representative for Peep's estate.

Malick, a veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as Days of Heaven and Badlands, is a friend of Peep's family.

While Peep's estate's representative declined to provide further details, a representative for Malick did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, a posthumous Peep album Come Over When You're Sober (Part Two), the sequel to the late rapper's 2017 debut studio record, will be out on November 9.

Peep died last November of a drug overdose at the age of 21.

He left behind a vast amount of music material. Recently, a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion called Falling Down was released, although that song is not included on the album.

(Source: IANS)

