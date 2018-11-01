RadioandMusic
Celebrating Aishwarya Rai's 45th Birthday with 10 of her best songs

Mumbai: Known as the most beautiful face in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only endorsed many products,but also has been a face of many characters and has lip synced to some of the most amazing songs. On her 45th birthday, let’s have a look at some of her biggest hits.

Meri Saanson Mein Basa Hai - Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Aishwarya Rai debuted with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997, co-starring Bobby Deol. This song is dreamy and romantic and composed by the legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and sung by Udit Narayan. A song describing beauty is befitting as Aishwarya looks ethereal in this song.

Ajooba - Jeans

A bilingual movie, Jeans, was more known for the songs. Composed by A R Rahman and sung by Hariharan, this song describes Aishwarya’s beauty as one of the wonders of the world.

Humko Humise Churalo - Mohabaatein

A guest appearance in Yashraj film was about appearing fine pastel hued costumes and dancing near the snow-capped mountains. Again, this song is the soul of the film and is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

A movie that fetched Aishwarya her first filmfare award has some of the best songs. Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan features Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and their sizzling chemistry.

Taal Se Taal Mila - Taal

An A R Rahman composition sung by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh stays fresh in the mind for the tune as well as the picturisation. Aishwarya and her reel life sisters dancing on green pastures, while Akshaye Khanna looks on are vivid in everyone’s memory.

Bairi Piya -Devdas

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus had iconic songs composed by Ismail Darbar. Bairi Piya is a sweet romantic number featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya and is sung by Shreya Ghosal and Udit Narayan.

Mere Khayalon ki Mallika – Josh

There no enough words to describe Aishwarya’s beauty and thus another song from a man’s perspective describing her beauty. Composed by Anu Malik and sung by Chandrachud Singh, this one is an evergreen song.

Kajra Re - Bunty aur Babli

An item song but done with so much of aesthetics. Gulzar’s poetry, Sunidhi Chauhan’s vocals and Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s composition, makes it a deadly combination. What’s more special is, this song features her then would be husband and father-in-law-Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan respectively.

Crazy Kiya re-Dhoom 2

It has been a sizzling song that topped the chartbuster list for a long time. Aishwarya and Hrithik appear in their most glamorous avatar and groove to this amazing track sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Bulleya - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya’s last release till now has been Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she is seen romancing a much younger Ranbir Kapoor. Bulleya is a passionate song sung beautifully by Shilpa Rao and Amit Mishra.

