Singer Sona Mohapatra is the first female judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has become the first female judge of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turned 23 with the launch of its 2018 edition.

Speaking at the press conference of this vibrant music reality show, Sona said, “It’s an honour and a special occasion to be here. I applaud Zee TV’s courage to make me one of the judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as I have a foot-in-the-mouth disease.”

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is special for me as I am making my foray into TV as a judge and I am extremely proud to be associated with the most prestigious and definitive singing platform on Indian platform. What’s more, I am proud to be the first woman in 23 years of the show to be a part of the permanent panel of judges on the seniors’ flagship show,” said the excited singer.

Further speaking, Mohapatra said, “I find Zee’s marketing camping ‘Harega toh Harega, Jeetega toh Jeetega’.”

The singer also set the stage ablaze with her fantabulous performance along with the gold winner contestant of her Gharana, She was joined by her co-judges Shekhar Rajvani, Wajid Khan and host Aditya Narayan.

Sona also applauded Zee TV for taking the risk of her making her one of the judges.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which commenced on 13 October 2018, will be aired every Saturday-Sunday at 9pm only on Zee TV.