RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Oct 2018 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Remembering S D Burman's voice on his 43rd death anniversary

MUMBAI: The Prince of Tripura, Sachin Dev Burman, is one of the most revered music composers of all times in India. His compositions are not only iconic but considered to be reference points for the new age music directors too. Apart from being a genius music composer, he was also one of the most unique voices for playback. Let’s have a look at songs sung by the genius on his his 43rd Death anniversary.

Sun Mere Bandhu Re - Sujata

Sachin da, as he was popularly known as, was trained in classical music by the best-likes of Baba Allaudin Khan and at the same he also had a strong connect with Folk, especially of the East. Most of his compositions had an earthy flair and so did his singing. This song from Sujata is a great example of the range of his voice combined by earthy tone.

Zindagi Ai Zindagi - Zindagi Zindagi

Pictured on Sunil Dutt, this Tapan Sinha film was of social issues. S D Burman’s music for this movie fetched him a national award. This song is sung by the legend himself.

Prem Ke Pujari - Prem Pujari

The combination of Dev Anand and S D Burman has given some melodious tracks. This film has many other hit songs, this song is however special as it is sung by Sachin Da in his signature style.

Kahe o Roye – Aardhana

The quality of S D Burman’s voice was that it suited the best for sentimental songs more than fast paced songs. This song is the best example of that quality. Aradhana, a movie that put Rajesh Khanna in a different league, had a music album, where each song was a chartbuster. However, this track sung by Sachin Da is a gem less spoken about among the Roop Tera Mastana or Mere Sapno ki Raani. This song appears on the opening credentials and lingers on for a long time.

Allah Megh De – Guide

Again, a Dev Anand film that is today known as a cult film. This song is based on a popular folk tune from the east. The song conveys the empathy, struggle of people and no better voice than that of Sachin Da to express it.

Wahan Kaun Hai Tera – Guide

This is another song sung by Sachin Da for the movie Guide. The movie is a philosophical take on life and based on a novel written by R K Narayan. This Vijay Anand directed film has tracks, which are considered classic. Wahan Kaun Hai Tera appears as the opening credits sung in the signature style of S D Burman.

 O Re Majhi – Bandini

There is something poignant about parting of souls and S D Burman’s haunting voice. This song is a perfect example of it. The Nutan, Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra starrer Bandini is a sensitive tale and this song condenses the meaning of the story.

Tags
S D Burman Nutan Dharmendra Rajesh Khanna Baba Allaundin Khan
Related news
News | 08 Sep 2018

Fifteen facts about living legend Asha Bhosale on her 85th Birthday

MUMBAI: Asha Bhosale, a name equivalent to versatility, celebrates her 85th birthday today. Out of 85 years, for over six decades she ruled the playback singing in Hindi Film Industry.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2018

Weekend Wrapup: News that kept us glued!

MUMBAI: Its Friday, today, and we are heading towards another happening weekend. But, before you guys step into the holiday mode, you have to surf through the top happenings of the preceding week. Hence, we have brought the sizzling weekend wrapup for you guys to have a look!

read more
News | 14 Aug 2018

Dil Hai Hindustani 2: Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol make everyone go Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of StarPlus’ Dil Hai Hindustani 2, promises to be a star-studded fun evening as the Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se squad, comprising of Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol will groove to the tunes of contestants.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2018

Celebrating Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary with his evergreen songs

MUMBAI: Way before Arijit Singh’s voice provided relief to a heart-broken soul, Kishore Kumar’s voice was the remedy. His magic continues even today, after three decades of his demise.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2018

Friendship Day Special: 12 songs to cherish friendship

MUMBAI: Friendship is a chosen relation and needs to be celebrated every day. However, first Sunday in the month of August is marked as Global Friendship Day. Hindi Movies have set benchmarks for friendships all throughout and even made songs singing praises for friendship.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
RJ Malishka's Morning No. 1 show portrays true 'Power of RED FM'

MUMBAI: India’s strongest and most awarded radio network 93.5 RED FM has again proved the phenomread more

News
Fever 104 FM's cupid encounters
,

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM played cupid for millennials on 28 October with their show Ishqiaaon.read more

News
International Radio Festival's first ever app goes live

MUMBAI: The most awaited read more

News
Fever operating profit up as HT Media reports loss for second quarter

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HT Media) reported lower consolidated total income of Rs 566.24 crore read more

News
The evolution of Car Radios

Mumbai: Music during commuting is a life-saver, especially if the listener resides in a metro ciread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anaal Nathrakh's latest release: Grinding assault, but also ear candy

MUMBAI : British extreme metal band Anaal Nathrakh's 10th studio album, A New Kind Of Horror, is unique and chaotic and manages to be extreme in...read more

2
Argenil Band's Rohit Gandhi shares details about the two-member band

MUMBAI: Fusion is the most sought-after trend in music fraternity for the longest. Artistes of international repute have fused Indian music with...read more

3
Justin Bieber shaves his head

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has shaved his head after vowing to grow his hair down to his toes.On Tuesday, the 24-year-old What Do You Mean singer...read more

4
Singer Sona Mohapatra is the first female judge of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has become the first female judge of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turned 23 with the launch of its 2018...read more

5
'CON.FI.DEN.TIAL' and 'PBX1' reaches top spot on iTunes

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in the Punjabi music scene Diljit Dosanjh’s album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL and Sidhu Moose Wala’s PBX1 album has made its way...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group