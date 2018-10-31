Remembering S D Burman's voice on his 43rd death anniversary

MUMBAI: The Prince of Tripura, Sachin Dev Burman, is one of the most revered music composers of all times in India. His compositions are not only iconic but considered to be reference points for the new age music directors too. Apart from being a genius music composer, he was also one of the most unique voices for playback. Let’s have a look at songs sung by the genius on his his 43rd Death anniversary.

Sun Mere Bandhu Re - Sujata

Sachin da, as he was popularly known as, was trained in classical music by the best-likes of Baba Allaudin Khan and at the same he also had a strong connect with Folk, especially of the East. Most of his compositions had an earthy flair and so did his singing. This song from Sujata is a great example of the range of his voice combined by earthy tone.

Zindagi Ai Zindagi - Zindagi Zindagi

Pictured on Sunil Dutt, this Tapan Sinha film was of social issues. S D Burman’s music for this movie fetched him a national award. This song is sung by the legend himself.

Prem Ke Pujari - Prem Pujari

The combination of Dev Anand and S D Burman has given some melodious tracks. This film has many other hit songs, this song is however special as it is sung by Sachin Da in his signature style.

Kahe o Roye – Aardhana

The quality of S D Burman’s voice was that it suited the best for sentimental songs more than fast paced songs. This song is the best example of that quality. Aradhana, a movie that put Rajesh Khanna in a different league, had a music album, where each song was a chartbuster. However, this track sung by Sachin Da is a gem less spoken about among the Roop Tera Mastana or Mere Sapno ki Raani. This song appears on the opening credentials and lingers on for a long time.

Allah Megh De – Guide

Again, a Dev Anand film that is today known as a cult film. This song is based on a popular folk tune from the east. The song conveys the empathy, struggle of people and no better voice than that of Sachin Da to express it.

Wahan Kaun Hai Tera – Guide

This is another song sung by Sachin Da for the movie Guide. The movie is a philosophical take on life and based on a novel written by R K Narayan. This Vijay Anand directed film has tracks, which are considered classic. Wahan Kaun Hai Tera appears as the opening credits sung in the signature style of S D Burman.

O Re Majhi – Bandini

There is something poignant about parting of souls and S D Burman’s haunting voice. This song is a perfect example of it. The Nutan, Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra starrer Bandini is a sensitive tale and this song condenses the meaning of the story.