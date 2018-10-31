Kanye West to stay away from Trump politics

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, who has been until now a vocal US President Donald Trump supporter, has decided to distance himself from politics and said he felt "used".



He said, "My eyes are now wide open and (I) now realise I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in.”



"I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative," West tweeted on Tuesday.



Trump appeared to be losing support as only last week, reality TV personality and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner also turned away from Trump giving similar reasons.



Trump has been touting West as a prominent black supporter even as his approval rating among African Americans barely touched double figures, reports theguardian.com.



West and his wife reality TV star Kim Kardashian had met Trump separately earlier in 2018.



West's falling out appears to be not with Trump but Candace Owens, a rising star of the right who was praised by Trump at a gathering of young black conservatives at the White House last week.



West tweeted on Tuesday that he supports prison reform, common-sense gun laws and compassion for people seeking asylum. He denied having anything to do with the logo "Blexit" that urges African Americans to leave the Democratic party.



The concept, originated by Owens, claimed that West had designed the group's merchandise.



"I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it," West said.



According to media reports, Owens had claimed that West designed the logo and colours of Blexit. Later on Monday she released a statement saying the project was her's entirely.



West has faced criticism for his endorsement of the president who critics accuse of emboldening a movement of white nationalism through his words and deeds.

(Source: IANS)