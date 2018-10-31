RadioandMusic
Justin Bieber shaves his head

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has shaved his head after vowing to grow his hair down to his toes.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old What Do You Mean singer debuted a shaved head on his Instagram Stories.

The new look comes just a few months after Bieber vowed to never cut his hair, reports people.com.

In May, Bieber shook his then-long blonde hair back and forth towards the camera on Instagram, captioning the video "Long hair don't care and my stash is gorgeous."

In the following selfie, the pop star gave viewers a good look at just how much he has let his flowing hair grow out, and even teased that he intends to keep the length coming.

"I'm going to grow my hair down to my toes," he wrote on the photograph.

Bieber's recent buzz cut comes a few weeks after the Grammy-award winning singer got his hair trimmed with Hailey Baldwin.

(Source: IANS)

