News |  31 Oct 2018 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

'CON.FI.DEN.TIAL' and 'PBX1' reaches top spot on iTunes

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in the Punjabi music scene Diljit Dosanjh’s album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL and Sidhu Moose Wala’s PBX1 album has made its way on becoming the ‘Top Indian Pop Albums’ on iTunes.

Well, the Veer Vaar fame Diljit Dosanjh had earlier this year released his blockbuster album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL. This album turned out to be a massive hit with each of its songs like BIG SCENE, High End doing an amazing job as those videos crossed a remarkable number of views.

While Sidhu Moose Wala’s PBX1 album  has been a massive hit like Death Route, Selfmade, I’m Better Now, Devil, Trend and many more have busted in their numbers. While this entire album has hit the charts and the songs have become a hit.

While T-Series have tweeted appreciating the albums, who have bagged their place on the top charts.

