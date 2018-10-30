RadioandMusic
The vibe of Sensation always had a special feeling for me: Sam Feldt on Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Sam Feldt put forth a euphoric EDM music display at the recently held dance music festival, Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018 in Hyderabad on 27 October 2018.

Speaking to Radioandmusic, prior to his performance, Sam Feldt exclaimed, “I am very excited to be at Budweiser Presents Sensation Rise 2018 and will be rocking tonight.”

“The vibe of Sensation always had a special feeling for me, especially the white dress code and the whole community that comes together to celebrate life,” the world famous DJ further added.

When it comes to the Indian fans, Feldt had a heartfelt message, “I am very happy to be back guys. I know I don’t come to your country too much, but thank you for having me and I appreciate it every time.”

Besides, commenting on the association with Sensation, AB InBev VP Marketing– India Kartikeya Sharma, also said, “It was a surreal feeling watching thousands of fans unite at one place, one time, to revel in the euphoric energy of music. At Budweiser, our association with Sensation for its second edition in India only reaffirms our intent of going above and beyond to nurture music culture in India. We are excited to carry on this thrilling journey, as we continue to introduce India to world-class music experiences.”

Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018 was an EDM night worth remembering.

