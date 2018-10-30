RadioandMusic
News |  30 Oct 2018 20:17

Sonu Nigam teams up with Meet Bros' for 'Totta'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who recently was in news for his latest English track, Hall of Fame, has teamed up with Meet Bros for a Hindi single, Totta.

Composed by Meet Bros, the song is sung by the brother’s duo along with Nigam, who is dropping a Hindi song after a long time. The song is penned by Kumaar.

Meet Bros also revealed the teaser of the song, which has a stylish set-up. While Harmeet and Manmeet are as usual dressed in a stylish attire, Sonu Nigam is no less a charmer. It also features actress Kainaat Arora, who indeed is the totta in the song. Also, from the teaser, the single seems to have Punjabi flavour.

Produced under the music composer duo’s music label, MB Music, the song will be releasing tomorrow on 31 October 2018.

Well, after watching the stylish teaser, we can’t wait to watch Totta.

Meanwhile, Sonu’s Hall of Fame has garnered appreciation of fans and is one of his best creations in recent times.

