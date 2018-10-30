RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2018 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shilpa Surroch to sing for Bollywood film

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Surroch is in a happy space right now. After crooning a song for her first Bollywood film, Game Over, the talented singer has bagged her second b’town project in the form of Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat.

Speaking about the her new project, excited Shilpa Surroch said, “I am happy that my work is being appreciated and I am getting good projects in Bollywood.”

The music of Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat has been composed by Vicky Prasad of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame. It’s was Vicky, who found Shilpa’s tonal versatility apt for the film songs.

On this she says, "It has been a tough journey. I am happy that now there are many platforms where big music composers can know of us and we get an opportunity to showcase our talent.”

Shilpa has also given vocals for various television reality shows like Super Dancer and India’s Best Judwaa.

“I am happy that I have worked with filmmakers like Vikram Bhatt and singers like Benny Dayal, know of my work. It was a learning experience to work with Vicky Prasad. With each new film you learn more and you understand the newer ways to explore your talent. I couldn’t be more grateful,” Surroch said on singing for Bollywood films.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has also crooned for other Bollywood movies like Black Bud, Murari The Mad Gentleman etc. 

Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat the singer has also sung for films like Black Bud, Murari The Mad Gentleman and many more.

Tags
Shilpa Surroch Bollywood Benny Dayal Vikram Bhatt Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2018

Javed Ali loves Sufi trend in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali, who has sung tracks like Jashn-E-bahaaran, Arziyan, Kun Faya Kun and Tu Hi Haqeeqat, is happy with the growth of Sufi songs in Bollywood.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Nick Jonas's wife-to-be Priyanka Chopra's pre-wedding celebrations begin

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra's friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with pop singer Nick Jonas here.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2018

Social media interference is a breach of freedom of speech: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer-singer Adnan Sami says social media bullying is almost like a breach of human freedom of speech.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2018

Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently praised her niece Radha Mangeshkar on her noteworthy achievement.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2018

Yo Yo Honey Singh to make comeback with single after four years!

MUMBAI: One of the biggest rappers, the Lungi Dance fame Yo Yo Honey Singh is soon to release a single after a hiatus of four years. This news is a big treat to all his fans and people who are awaiting his new fresh single.

read more

RnM Biz

News
International Radio Festival's first ever app goes live

MUMBAI: The most awaited read more

News
Fever operating profit up as HT Media reports loss for second quarter

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HT Media) reported lower consolidated total income of Rs 566.24 crore read more

News
The evolution of Car Radios

Mumbai: Music during commuting is a life-saver, especially if the listener resides in a metro ciread more

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pharrell Williams asks Trump not to play 'Happy'

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams has warned US President Donald Trump against playing his Happy song, after it was used at a rally just hours after...read more

2
Aaron Watson announces first 2019 headlining tour dates

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing his headlining return to Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium for his A Night of Texas show on 24 January,...read more

3
The vibe of Sensation always had a special feeling for me: Sam Feldt on Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Sam Feldt put forth a euphoric EDM music display at the recently held dance music festival, Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise...read more

4
Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018: Sam Feldt, Robin Sculz and others made Hyderabad dance on dope EDM beats!

MUMBAI: Visually enthralling lights, euphoric beats of EDM, Budweiser and a crowd dressed in white, Hyderabad danced to the dope beats at Budweiser...read more

5
Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano announce line-up for new 'Sexy By Nature Event' in Rotterdam

MUMBAI: Going out with a bang! Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have announced the line-up for their big end of year edition of Sexy By Nature, on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group