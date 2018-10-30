Singer Shilpa Surroch to sing for Bollywood film

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Surroch is in a happy space right now. After crooning a song for her first Bollywood film, Game Over, the talented singer has bagged her second b’town project in the form of Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat.

Speaking about the her new project, excited Shilpa Surroch said, “I am happy that my work is being appreciated and I am getting good projects in Bollywood.”

The music of Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat has been composed by Vicky Prasad of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame. It’s was Vicky, who found Shilpa’s tonal versatility apt for the film songs.

On this she says, "It has been a tough journey. I am happy that now there are many platforms where big music composers can know of us and we get an opportunity to showcase our talent.”

Shilpa has also given vocals for various television reality shows like Super Dancer and India’s Best Judwaa.

“I am happy that I have worked with filmmakers like Vikram Bhatt and singers like Benny Dayal, know of my work. It was a learning experience to work with Vicky Prasad. With each new film you learn more and you understand the newer ways to explore your talent. I couldn’t be more grateful,” Surroch said on singing for Bollywood films.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has also crooned for other Bollywood movies like Black Bud, Murari The Mad Gentleman etc.

Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat the singer has also sung for films like Black Bud, Murari The Mad Gentleman and many more.