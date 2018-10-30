Armaan Malik and Virat Kohli dive into Pre-Diwali celebration mode with kids of Dharavi Reloaded

MUMBAI: Seems like Armaan Malik is already in the Diwali celebration mode. The singer has shared a picture of his along with none other than Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. The duo has celebrated Diwali prior to the actual festival, with the kids of Dharavi Reloaded in Mumbai.

The Bol Do Na Zara singer can be seen dressed in a red kurta as he posed for the shutterbugs along with Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli, who was donning a cream kurta, clubbed with a golden jacket. From the picture, the duo is completely was a dapper as they graced the event.

Revealing about the celebration, happy Armaan tweeted, “Had so much fun bringing in an early Diwali with @imVkohli and the kids from #DharaviReloaded!”

“A sweet something will be dropping soon from this party. Stay tuned,” the 23-year-old singer further said, creating curiosity among fans.

Kohli also shared the same tweet on his Twitter handle. Seems like apart from lighting lives of these kids both Armaan and Virat had a gala time with them.

Meanwhile, as mentioned by Armaan earlier, we will have to wait to know the exciting details of the event, which we are sure, the singer will reveal very soon.