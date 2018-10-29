RadioandMusic
News |  29 Oct 2018 20:34 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Ali loves Sufi trend in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali, who has sung tracks like Jashn-E-bahaaran, Arziyan, Kun Faya Kun and Tu Hi Haqeeqat, is happy with the growth of Sufi songs in Bollywood.

"Bollywood music's boundaries are increasing day by day. In the past there was Ghazal-Numa Geet, then came Qawalis, which were conceptualised as per the situation," Ali said in a statement to IANS.

"Nowadays, situational Sufi songs are being specially created, which is very good. I hope that the trend continues in the long run," added the singer, who paid tribute to the Ghazal maestro’s with a musical evening at the Rotary Club Fundraiser at the National Centre for the Performing Arts here on Sunday.

He says he loves performing live.

"I perform live in different genres of music like Bollywood, Sufi, Retro, Ghazal. I enjoy performing live and I feel very excited whenever I perform in different genres. It feels great to be a part of the fundraiser for Rotary Club of Mumbai and it's an honour to come back after two years and perform for this set of audience."

(Source: IANS)

