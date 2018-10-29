RadioandMusic
News |  29 Oct 2018 20:37

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh bereaved

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died here on Monday.

Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet, "We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning."

Daler too shared the same photograph and caption on his Twitter handle.

The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.

(Source: IANS)

