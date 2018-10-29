RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Oct 2018 22:19 |  By RnMTeam

Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018: Sam Feldt, Robin Sculz and others made Hyderabad dance on dope EDM beats!

MUMBAI: Visually enthralling lights, euphoric beats of EDM, Budweiser and a crowd dressed in white, Hyderabad danced to the dope beats at Budweiser Experiences presents Sensation Rise 2018 on last Saturday. Hosted at Gachibowli Stadium, the biggest electronic dance music festivals saw mind-boggling performances by international DJs like Sam Feldt, Robin Sculz, Nickey Romeo, Sander Van Door, Mr White, WhoIsJody and our very own Indian DJ Nucleya.

Dressed in white, the whole arena sparkled in the spirit of harmony and oneness. The crowd went berserk as the DJs played some world famous electronic dance beats. It seemed like the music gods had lined up to bless their EDM crazy fans with a sensational night that had an equally visually enthralling lights and firecracker display.

People, who attended Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018 had no words to describe this sensational event that gave everyone the feel of Tomorrowland. Thus, you can say, we had our Indian version of Tomorrowland that was no less than the original festival, when it came to euphoric EDMmusic, spectacular visual display and of course the energy of crowd, which elevated throughout the event.

While the Budweiser Maze gave fans a chance to get their customised festival merchandise as they captured their favourite moments from the event, the selected few got a chance to experience the luxurious hospitality of Budweiser at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. Both media and bloggers across the country also cherished the lavish world class stay at the hotel, organised by Budweiser, while getting Budweiser goodies and loads of Bud as a token of welcoming them to Bud’s huge family.

From pre-party lunch to the actual event and the equally crazy after-party, Budweiser Experiences ensured that they were the perfect host for both their special guests and the crowd of about 18,000 EDM lovers, who attended the vibrant dance festival.

To sum up, Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018 was one of its kind dance music experiences for Indian fans, who witnessed a night of dope music and of course Busweiser. 

Tags
Budweiser Experiences Gachibowli Stadium Budweiser Sam Feldt DJ Robin Schulz Mr White Nucleya Tomorrowland
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2018

The vibe of Sensation always had a special feeling for me: Sam Feldt on Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Sam Feldt put forth a euphoric EDM music display at the recently held dance music festival, Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018 in Hyderabad on 27 October 2018.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2018

Shruti Hassan and Nucleya collaborate for a song

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is excited to join hands with music producer Udyan Sagar, popularly known as Nucleya, for a special track.The song will be out in November, and will also feature in Nucleya's next album.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2018

Nucleya disqualifies 'Laung Gawacha' Remix contest winner

MUMBAI: The winner of Nucleya’s recent contest, Laung Gawacha Remix, Sukh Dhami Music, has been disqualified by the  Bass Raja.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

Budweiser Experiences collaborates with Tomorrowland, Zaeden and Lost stories for world's biggest electronic festival

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has collaborated with one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, Tomorrowland, that attracts global music experience seekers.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2018

I am really psyched about debuting at Tomorrowland this year: Zaeden

MUMBAI: One of the remarkable DJ’s Zaeden is all pepped up with his future projects. He would be performing at Tomorrowland this 2018 along with Lost Stories.

read more

RnM Biz

News
International Radio Festival's first ever app goes live

MUMBAI: The most awaited read more

News
Fever operating profit up as HT Media reports loss for second quarter

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HT Media) reported lower consolidated total income of Rs 566.24 crore read more

News
The evolution of Car Radios

Mumbai: Music during commuting is a life-saver, especially if the listener resides in a metro ciread more

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

top# 5 articles

1
Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018: Sam Feldt, Robin Sculz and others made Hyderabad dance on dope EDM beats!

MUMBAI: Visually enthralling lights, euphoric beats of EDM, Budweiser and a crowd dressed in white, Hyderabad danced to the dope beats at Budweiser...read more

2
We have to look at music in its totality and not segregate musicians: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Despite ruling the roost for more than two decades, Indian singing superstar and ace singer Sonu Nigam looks forward to exploring and...read more

3
Darshan Raval's song 'Kamariya' makes a record of the fastest one million likes on YouTube by an Indian Artist

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval, fresh of chartbusters Chogada and Kamariya has one more reason to celebrate. Kamariya has made a record of the fastest...read more

4
The vibe of Sensation always had a special feeling for me: Sam Feldt on Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Sam Feldt put forth a euphoric EDM music display at the recently held dance music festival, Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise...read more

5
Beyonce urged to axe partnership with Topshop tycoon

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles is being pressurised to axe a partnership with Philip Green after accusations of bullying and sexual harassment...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group