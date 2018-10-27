'Nikle Current' by Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: Nikle Current, the name of the song itself suggests that the song has an electrifying beat in terms of music and singers Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill who have given an additional spark to the song.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill the song had turned out to be a favourite amongst the crowd, as it received ten million views in a short span. Well now the video has achieved 50 million views and the numbers just keep rising. While lyrics have been penned by one of the famous Punjabi lyricist Jaani and music has been rendered by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

Official label of this song T-Series has gone to share the ‘success story’ on their Twitter.

Check their tweet here: