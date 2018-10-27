RadioandMusic
Matt Willis hated wedding photographs

MUMBAI : Singer Matt Willis has burned his old wedding photographs because he was "massive and bloated" from addiction on his special day.

"I was a massive, bloated, wreck-head. A sweaty, chubby, d**khead... I looked terrible. I've burnt the other ones. I looked like a competition winner stood next to Emma Willis," Willis told mirror.co.uk.

In July, Willis, 35, and his wife presenter Emma marked their tenth wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony. The What I Go To School For hitmaker said he agreed to the celebration so he finally had some nice photographs of himself next to the 42-year-old beauty in her bridal wear.

He said, "I redeemed myself. If I'm honest, that's why I said yes to the whole idea. I needed a good picture of me and Emma in that wedding dress, because she looks amazing."

Though the couple loved their vow renewal ceremony, Willis recently said he and his wife were also "a bit embarrassed" because they worried their celebration was "a bit cheesy".

"It was an amazing day. Although, I'll be honest, we were a little embarrassed at the time, it was one of those ideas where we thought it would be cool but when we got to it then it seemed a bit cheesy and awful and we felt a bit embarrassed."

(Source: IANS)

