Makers of Marathi movie 'Ani...Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar' pay tribute to iconic song 'Gomu Sangatina'

MUMBAI: The makers of the upcoming Marathi movie, Ani...Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar have paid a unique tribute to the iconic Marathi song, Gomu Sangtina.

Featuring Subodh Bhave and Prajakta Mali, the song will take you down to the memory lane. Penned by Sudhir Moghe, the song is sung by Asha Bhonsle and Hemant Kumar. Hridaynath Mangeshkar is the music director of this popular Marathi song, which has been reminisced by generations.

Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, Ani...Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar is the upcoming biopic movie, based on the life of legendary Marathi theatre actor, Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar. The movie stars Subodh Bhave, Prajakta Mali, Sonali Kulkarni and Sumeet Raghavan in lead roles and will be released on 8 November 2018.

Gomu Sangtina is out on the official YouTube channel of Saregama Marathi. The recreated version, which is presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, has an equally melodious beat, while having a typical traditional Marathi village flavour.