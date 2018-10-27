RadioandMusic
Jason Derulo cancels Prague concert over safety concerns

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo cancelled his concert here after his tour manager determined that the structural integrity of the stage was not up to the mark.

Sources familiar with the situation told tmz.com that Derulo was scheduled to perform at the Tipsport Arena and after arriving at the venue, his tour manager approached him and said he had serious concerns over the stage that could have compromised his safety and that of the dancers and fans.

They made a decision to cancel, which angered a number of fans who didn't understand the problem. 

To calm down his fans, Derulo went to the balcony outside the arena and sang a bunch of songs with only a mic.

According to tmz.com, the venue authorities are now threatening legal action.

(Source: IANS)

