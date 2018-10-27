RadioandMusic
'Dil Zaffran' sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is going to put you in a romantic mood

MUMBAI: Dil Zafran sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is all set to put you in the cheek of nostalgia with its epic story.

The storyline of this particular song has been written by Raqeeb Alaam, while its music is given by Ravi Shankar. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice is a big treat to your ears, while it’s Direction by Kamal Chandra and DOP Rami has captured the best of the frames which enhances what Dil Zafran is all about.

Featuring in the video are Shivin Narang and Palak who have an amazing chemistry on-screen. Many musical instruments have been used in the song, Tabla –Sai Shravanam, Flute by Vishnu Vijay, Solo Violin by Embaar Kannan and a few more.

Check the video here:

No doubt on this, the song released under is receiving much love from the audience and has garnered with good numbers. 

