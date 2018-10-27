RadioandMusic
Ayushmann fasts for Tahira's good health, long life

MUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has kept a karva chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.

Ayushmann on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of his palm on which the letter "t= Tahira" in Hindi was written with henna.

He captioned it, "She cant fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life. Karva chauth".

On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.

She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

"Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."

On the acting front, Ayushmann is currently riding high on the successes of his two latest releases AndhaDhun  and Badhaai Ho.

 (Source: IANS) 

