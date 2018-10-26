RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2018 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam

MUMBAI: Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam.

The artist, who is best known for her 1990 hit version of the song Nothing Compares 2 U, said she has changed her name to Shuhada, reports bbc.com.

In a message on Twitter, she thanked fellow Muslims for their support.

She has said her decision was "the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey" and uploaded a video of herself singing the azaan or Islamic call to prayer.

On Thursday, Irish Imam Shaykh Dr Umar al-Qadri posted a video of the singer saying the Islamic declaration of faith.

It is not the first time O'Connor, who legally changed her name to Magda Davitt last year, has publicly spoken about religion.

In 1992, she sparked controversy after ripping up a photograph of the Pope live on US television.

Seven years later, she was ordained by a breakaway church in Lourdes. The Catholic Church, which does not allow women to become priests, did not recognise the ceremony.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Irish Sinead O'Connor Imam Shaykh Dr Umar al-Qadri Magda Davitt Nothing Compares 2 U Islamic
Related news
News | 25 Apr 2018

Prince's ex wife slams Sinead O'Connor's claims about musician

MUMBAI: Musician Prince's ex-wife doesn't buy singer Sinead O'Connor's claims that he was violent towards women and abused hard drugs.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2017

Those with mental ilnness can be difficult, says Sinead O'Connor

MUMBAI: Singer Sinead O'Connor, who had earlier attempted to commit suicide, says people with mental illness can be difficult to deal with.

read more
News | 30 Nov 2015

Sinead O'Connor 'safe' after online post about 'overdose'

MUMBAI: After posting a Facebook status that read like a possible suicide note, Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has been found and is reportedly receiving medical assistance after taking an alleged overdose in a hotel room in Ireland.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2015

Michael Jackson's ex-doctor 'never found evidence' of paedophilia

MUMBAI: In the history of contemporary music and dance, very few artists have been able to garner success as gargantuan and infamy as demeaning as Michael Jackson.

read more
News | 04 Aug 2015

Ronan Keating to marry fiancée in Scotland

MUMBAI: Former Boyzone band member Ronan Keating will marry his fiancée, Storm Uechtritz, in Scotland. The ‘When You Say Nothing At All’ singer has lodged his wedding banns in Haddington, East Lothian, announcing his intention to wed Uechtritz on 17 August, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrating Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon's 43rd Birthday with her chartbusters

MUMBAI: Bollywood in 90’s created some of the most signature tunes. The popularity of the 90’s music is so high that even today almost every music...read more

2
Get a chance to win two tickets for 'Vh1 Supersonic 2019' passes

MUMBAI:  Each year, Supersonic has just aced its game when it comes to new innovations and this has made them a unique one. We have had Vh1...read more

3
Social media interference is a breach of freedom of speech: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer-singer Adnan Sami says social media bullying is almost like a breach of human freedom of speech.The Bhar Do Jholi singer...read more

4
Mumbai has been very kind to me: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung Awargi from The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, says the city has given him a lot of love and has been...read more

5
Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group