Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar next on #MeeToo's sexual harassment list?

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta stirred a hornet’s nest by speaking about the sexual harassment done to her almost ten years ago by Nana Patekar. A much-needed movement in the field of art and entertainment, the music industry has not stayed unscathed either. From seven musicians being debarred in from The Madras Music Academy to Anu Malik stepping down from the reality show Indian Idol, the effects in the music industry in India are evident. The newest names to join the list of the accused are music composer duo, Sachin - Jigar. A recent report in a leading daily carried the news of a playback singer being harassed by the music composer duo.

Under the condition anonymity, a playback singer has accused both the composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya of sexual harassment. The singer accused the duo of inappropriate comments made and the much-married Jigar for forcibly kissing her too. The singer also claimed that Sachin too made frantic calls to her forcing to meet at unearthly hours.

The said survivor claimed many more outrageous statements made by both the composers that left her traumatized. Despite many attempts both the composers have not been available to comment on these allegations.

While the MeToo movement has taken momentum, which is leading to some shocking revelations, the authenticity of many of these allegations is still a subject to verification. The Madras Music Academy has taken a balanced approach and is said to have barred seven musicians from the academy just before the big Marghazhi season starts in Tamil Nadu. N. Murali, the President of the Academy also said, that the 90-year old academy reserves the right to feature or not feature an artiste in the season and this step is taken not just on the basis on wild accusations but is based on nuanced approached and objective criteria; a perfect example to deal with cases. As much as speaking out and calling out the predators are required, verification of the accusations holds equal importance before passing a judgement that causes trauma to an innocent person.

An official statement from Sachin-Jigar is awaited on the same.