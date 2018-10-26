RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2018 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar next on #MeeToo's sexual harassment list?

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta stirred a hornet’s nest by speaking about the sexual harassment done to her almost ten years ago by Nana Patekar. A much-needed movement in the field of art and entertainment, the music industry has not stayed unscathed either. From seven musicians being debarred in from The Madras Music Academy to Anu Malik stepping down from the reality show Indian Idol, the effects in the music industry in India are evident. The newest names to join the list of the accused are music composer duo, Sachin - Jigar. A recent report in a leading daily carried the news of a playback singer being harassed by the music composer duo.

Under the condition anonymity, a playback singer has accused both the composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya of sexual harassment. The singer accused the duo of inappropriate comments made and the much-married Jigar for forcibly kissing her too. The singer also claimed that Sachin too made frantic calls to her forcing to meet at unearthly hours.

The said survivor claimed many more outrageous statements made by both the composers that left her traumatized. Despite many attempts both the composers have not been available to comment on these allegations.

While the MeToo movement has taken momentum, which is leading to some shocking revelations, the authenticity of many of these allegations is still a subject to verification. The Madras Music Academy has taken a balanced approach and is said to have barred seven musicians from the academy just before the big Marghazhi season starts in Tamil Nadu. N. Murali, the President of the Academy also said, that the 90-year old academy reserves the right to feature or not feature an artiste in the season and this step is taken not just on the basis on wild accusations but is based on nuanced approached and objective criteria; a perfect example to deal with cases. As much as speaking out and calling out the predators are required, verification of the accusations holds equal importance before passing a judgement that causes trauma to an innocent person.

An official statement from Sachin-Jigar is awaited on the same.

Tags
#MeToo Sachin-Jigar Sachin Sanghvi Jigar Saraiya Music composers Margazhi The Madras Music Academy
Related news
News | 26 Oct 2018

Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently praised her niece Radha Mangeshkar on her noteworthy achievement.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Salim Merchant records song with Hariharan for Marathi film

MUMBAI:  It’s always exciting when two big star singers associate for a song and moreover the crowd awaits its release. Recently one of the biggest music composers in the music industry Salim Merchant broke the news on Twitter about recording a new song for a film.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Child abuse not taken seriously by Indian men: Shweta Pandit

MUMBAI : Singer Shweta Pandit, who has accused veteran music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, says child abuse is not taken seriously by men in the country.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Men should understand what consent is: Ayushmann

MUMBAI : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has supported the #MeToo movement by saying that men should understand what consent is.Ayushmann visited the PVR Citi Mall here on Saturday to know the audience's reaction for his latest film Badhaai Ho.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2018

Women should've shared #MeToo stories immediately: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI : Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they would have got due justice for it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mumbai has been very kind to me: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung Awargi from The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, says the city has given him a lot of love and has been...read more

2
Celebrating Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon's 43rd Birthday with her chartbusters

MUMBAI: Bollywood in 90’s created some of the most signature tunes. The popularity of the 90’s music is so high that even today almost every music...read more

3
Black Eyed Peas release their seventh album

MUMBAI: American group Black Eyed Peas, consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, have released their seventh album, Masters of The Sun Vol. 1....read more

4
We would be doing something, we haven't done before at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune: When Chai Met Toast

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, one of the most popular folk, Rock bands in India would be performing at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune 2018 along with...read more

5
It's great to see cultural exchanges between countries: Singer Sean Kingston

MUMBAI: Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Sean Kingston, who is known for his R&B, pop, reggae and rap songs,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group